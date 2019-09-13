Chargers fall to Patriots, take first district loss of season - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Football

Chargers fall to Patriots, take first district loss of season

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 2:16 pm

BY ROY HESS STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

BROWNSVILLE — The Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots showed they have every intention of defending their District 16-5A Division I championship from last season.

The Patriots rallied from a 14-7 first-quarter deficit against Brownsville Veterans Memorial to defeat the Chargers 42-21 Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The rally allowed Mission Veterans to lead 35-14 at halftime.

The Patriots improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in district.

The Chargers suffered their first loss of the season and are now 2-1 overall. They slipped to 1-1 in district.

It all started going south for Brownsville Veterans when the Patriots’ Mike Gonzalez returned a kickoff 79 yards down the right sideline to

even the score at 14 after Nestor Reyna’s kick with four seconds left in the opening period.

Brownsville Veterans had just scored on a 14-yard run by Marlon Montelongo with 0:16 showing in the quarter to put the Chargers up 14-7 after Pablo Perez’s kick.

A 21-point outburst by the Patriots during the second quarter made it 35-14 at intermission.

Mission Veterans was up 35-21 by the end of the third period before adding a TD pass with 7:34 remaining to account for the final score of 42-21.

Posted in , on Friday, September 13, 2019 2:16 pm.

