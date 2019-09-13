Denise Cathey
Patriots player Michael De Anda (21) is tackled by Charger wide receiver Damian Maldonado (88) during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans Memorial and Mission Veterans Memorial at Sams Memorial Stadium. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Charger running back Marlon Montelongo (4) is tackled by Patriots player Hector Valles (5) during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Charger running back Marlon Montelongo (4) is tackled by multiple Patriots during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Patriots player Alberto Diaz (8) is tackled by four Charger players during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Charger running back Marlon Montelongo (4) runs past Patriots player Hector Valles(5) to score a touchdown during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Charger wide receiver Lucky Edge (3) runs past Patriots defense during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Patriots player Ricky Reyna (15) throws a pass during the game Thursday evening between Brownsville Veterans and Mission Veterans at Sams Memorial Stadium.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 2:16 pm
Chargers fall to Patriots, take first district loss of season
BY ROY HESS
STAFF WRITER
Brownsville Herald
BROWNSVILLE — The Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots showed they have every intention of defending their District 16-5A Division I championship from last season.
The Patriots rallied from a 14-7 first-quarter deficit against Brownsville Veterans Memorial to defeat the Chargers 42-21 Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium.
The rally allowed Mission Veterans to lead 35-14 at halftime.
The Patriots improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in district.
The Chargers suffered their first loss of the season and are now 2-1 overall. They slipped to 1-1 in district.
It all started going south for Brownsville Veterans when the Patriots’ Mike Gonzalez returned a kickoff 79 yards down the right sideline to
even the score at 14 after Nestor Reyna’s kick with four seconds left in the opening period.
Brownsville Veterans had just scored on a 14-yard run by Marlon Montelongo with 0:16 showing in the quarter to put the Chargers up 14-7 after Pablo Perez’s kick.
A 21-point outburst by the Patriots during the second quarter made it 35-14 at intermission.
Mission Veterans was up 35-21 by the end of the third period before adding a TD pass with 7:34 remaining to account for the final score of 42-21.
