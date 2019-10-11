Campos guides Eagles to win over Raiders

The Hanna Golden Eagles opened their defense of their District 32-6A championship with a 35-14 victory against the Rivera Raiders on Thursday night at Sams Memorial Stadium.
Hanna improved to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in district. Rivera slipped to 1-5 and 0-1.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard first and led 7-0 with 9:17 showing in the first quarter when Sabian Arceneaux broke loose around the right side and went into the end zone from 11 yards out. Tommy Green added the extra point. Rivera tied it at 7 at the 3:19 mark of the opening period when quarterback Chito Perez scored on a 1-yard keeper. Kevin Zarrazagas kicked the extra point to create the tie.
The the Raiders failed on a 43-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the second quarter to preserve the deadlock.
Hanna broke it open during the third quarter as Campos scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards to boost the lead to 21-7 before Rivera QB Perez found the end zone on a 41-yard scramble to close the gap to 21-14. Hanna added a pair of TDs during the final period to pull away. Campos threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Manny Gonzalez and then went into the end zone on a 12-yard scramble with 5:46 remaining to account for the final score of 35-14.
Both teams were coming off bye weeks.
In their most recent games prior to Thursday, Hanna lost to Amarillo Tascosa 55-7 on Sept. 28 at Abilene Christian University, while Rivera lost 55-7 to La Feria on Sept. 26 at Sams.
District action continues next Thursday when Rivera plays host to Los Fresnos at Sams and next Friday when Hanna plays at Harlingen High.