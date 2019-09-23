Banda, Vikings upend Javelinas - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Football

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Banda, Vikings upend Javelinas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 11:32 am

Banda, Vikings upend Javelinas BY STEFAN MODRICH STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Pace quarterback Jose Banda threw the ball sparingly during his team’s 28-14 win over District 16-5A Division I foe PSJA Southwest on Saturday at Sams Memorial Stadium.

But the junior signal caller made each toss count, including a 97-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Marc Garcia near the end of the first half that put the Vikings (3-1, 3-0 16-5A DI) ahead of the Javelinas (3-1, 2-1 16-5A DI) for good.

One of Banda’s most crucial completions came as an immediate response to a PSJA Southwest score — an answer to wide receiver Angel Hernandez, who put the Javelinas on the board first with a 35-yard rushing touchdown with 9:37 to go in the first quarter to give the Javelinas a 6-0 lead after the extra point attempt by Erik Malpica was wide.

On the ensuing drive, Banda hit tight end Chase Morales for a gain of 21 to set up first and goal for the Vikings.

Banda then punched it into the end zone himself from 3 yards out for a Pace touchdown with 5:50 to go in the first quarter to put Pace up 7-6. He later found Matthew Cuéllar on a screen pass for a 16-yard touchdown to help the Vikings open a 14-6 advantage with 7:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Then, PJSA Southwest running back Justin Hinojosa took the handoff from quarterback Ramiro Ramirez and burst into the end zone for a 4-yard TD.

Posted in , on Monday, September 23, 2019 11:32 am.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]