Banda, Vikings upend Javelinas

Pace quarterback Jose Banda threw the ball sparingly during his team’s 28-14 win over District 16-5A Division I foe PSJA Southwest on Saturday at Sams Memorial Stadium.
But the junior signal caller made each toss count, including a 97-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Marc Garcia near the end of the first half that put the Vikings (3-1, 3-0 16-5A DI) ahead of the Javelinas (3-1, 2-1 16-5A DI) for good.
One of Banda’s most crucial completions came as an immediate response to a PSJA Southwest score — an answer to wide receiver Angel Hernandez, who put the Javelinas on the board first with a 35-yard rushing touchdown with 9:37 to go in the first quarter to give the Javelinas a 6-0 lead after the extra point attempt by Erik Malpica was wide.
On the ensuing drive, Banda hit tight end Chase Morales for a gain of 21 to set up first and goal for the Vikings.
Banda then punched it into the end zone himself from 3 yards out for a Pace touchdown with 5:50 to go in the first quarter to put Pace up 7-6. He later found Matthew Cuéllar on a screen pass for a 16-yard touchdown to help the Vikings open a 14-6 advantage with 7:03 remaining in the second quarter.
Then, PJSA Southwest running back Justin Hinojosa took the handoff from quarterback Ramiro Ramirez and burst into the end zone for a 4-yard TD.