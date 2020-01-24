Lady Chargers beginning to click in 32-5A

The second half of District 32-4A play tips off tonight, starting with Hidalgo hosting Raymondville. The Lady Pirates look to stay on top with an 8-0 record. The bigger game on the slate will be La Feria traveling to Rio Hondo.

The Lionettes are currently 5-3 and are shooting to keep pace in the district.

Rio Hondo edged La Faria in their last meeting and is currently 7-1 in district play.

“ I’m pleased with the way the team has gelled through the first half of district play,” said Lady Bocats coach Victor Sauceda. “We lost a close one in overtime versus Hidalgo, but I’m happy with the way they competed.”

That overtime contest with Hidalgo is the only blemish for Rio Hondo this district season.

Making the second round of district tougher for the Lady ’Cats will be the need to adjust after losing four-year starter Estrella Garza due to a season-ending injury.

“ We have had some bumps and bruises but other girls have continued their aggressive style of play that we want to come out with every game,” Sauceda said. “We look forward to refocusing on the second round of district play and peaking at the right time.”

In District 32-6A, Harlingen High continued to roll with a win over Harlingen South on Tuesday. The Lady Cards are 4-0 in league play as they head into road matchup at Rivera. San Benito will travel to Los Fresnos and South will host Hanna.

With the back half of district play underway, just six games remain in the regular season.

During that time, the Lady Chargers, under first-year head coach Arnold Torres, have made leaps and bounds.

After a clean slate through the first half of district play, Brownsville Veterans kept the foot on the gas with a thumping of Pace on Tuesday.

Torres feels the team is starting to click and it starts with consistency

“ Right now, I think we are peaking at the right time,” Torres said. “Earlier in the year, defensively, we struggled with different things and it was the same thing on offense. I felt we would start games off slow and now, we have done a better job on staying consistent from the start of the game and getting some motivation from our defense.”

The Lady Chargers remain in sole possession of 32-5A with an 8-0 record, while Valley View is two games back with a 6-2 record.

While the top half of the district is in good shape, the final two seeds remain up for grabs.

Both Pace and Donna are 4-4 while Mercedes, Edcouch-Elsa and Porter are all 3-5 with six games to go.

That makes tonight’s slate of district games all the more important as Mercedes will travel to Porter, BVM will host Donna High, Lopez visits Valley View and Pace will host Edcouch-Elsa.