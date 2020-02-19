Lady Bobcats end Lady Eagles’ season

BROWNSVILLE — The Edinburg High Lady Bobcats cruised into the second round of the Class 6A girls basketball playoffs with a 65-37 bi-district victory Tuesday at Brownsville Hanna.

The District 31-6A co-champion Lady Bobcats improved to 35-3 on the season. Edinburg High is the No.1-ranked team in the Rio Grande Valley.

Edinburg High faces Laredo Alexander or PSJA North in the area round of the playoffs later this week.

“I thought our girls did a great job early on in the game (of getting a big lead),” Lady Bobcats coach J.D. Salinas said. “(But) credit goes to Hanna for applying pressure in the second half with their 1-2-2 (defense) and their trapping on the sidelines. It threw us off a little bit. We were able to adjust and continue to play (well) in the second half.

“We started off playing quick, getting the ball out in transition and taking some good shots (in building an 18-0 lead),” Salinas added. “We did well getting the ball to the open shooters. Then I think our girls started to slow down a little. We didn’t press or do a lot of those things that we could have done. When we started playing a little more lax (during the second half), we allowed Hanna to start playing with a little more momentum. But at the end of the day, our girls did a great job, including the ones coming off the bench, in helping us get this win.

“Now we move on to the second round of the playoffs. We look forward to our next opponent. Every playoff win, like tonight’s, is precious.”

Edinburg High won at home 52-42 against Weslaco High last Friday to earn the No. 1 seed from 31-6A for the playoffs. Both teams finished 11-1 in district, thus the seeding game was played.

The Lady Golden Eagles, fourth-place finishers from District 32-6A, ended the season with an 18-18 record.

“I’m proud of the girls’ effort throughout the season, especially tonight,” Hanna coach Luis Gonzalez said. “The start was a little rough for us, but our girls continued to fight until the end.

“We will have a great offseason and be ready for next season,” Gonzalez added. “I’ll be returning 10 of my 12 players next season.”

Yazmin Rucoba led Hanna on Tuesday with 11 points, including one 3-pointer. Teammates Annie Bustos, Samantha Ramos and Alexis Alvarez added six, six and five points, respectively.

Leslie Martinez, Daysha Tijerina and Brianna Sanchez scored 19, 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Edinburg High. Martinez and Tijerina each hit a pair of 3-pointers.

The Lady Bobcats led 26-4 after one quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 53-26 after three periods.