Herald All-Metro Boys Basketball: Falcons’ Gonzalez soars to top honors

Every time he steps on the basketball court, whether for a game or practice, Elian Gonzalez gives it everything he has.

Los Fresnos coach Marco Hinojosa said Gonzalez “only has one gear, and that is to go hard,” which is something fans saw night in and night out as the senior led the Falcons to the best season in program history. Gonzalez averaged 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and recorded team-highs in assists (149), steals (140) and blocks (19) this season.

For his efforts, Gonzalez is The Brownsville Herald’s 2019-2020 All-Metro Most Valuable Player.

“It makes me feel great that I was part of such an accomplished team. But I don’t feel like I was the MVP of the team, I just had an MVP team. I never felt that I was better than anyone else on my team, but I felt that I was better than anyone playing against me,” Gonzalez said. “Every game and every accomplishment this year was more special because it wasn’t, like, ‘I did it,’ it was all, ‘We did it,’ because we were such a team.”

Gonzalez had a successful three-year varsity career at Los Fresnos. He was the District 32-6A MVP last season and shared that honor this year with freshman teammate Gerry Martinez.

Hinojosa called Gonzalez a student of the game and said the discipline and leadership he displayed this season were second to none. Gonzalez brought the spark to the team and made everyone on the court with him better.

“Passion is the secret ingredient that all teams have to achieve greatness, and Elian single-handedly was the player that brought that passion to the team,” Hinojosa said. “On a nightly basis you saw the intensity in him, you saw the endless motor in his play.

“Elian was a man amongst boys just about every night, and you saw in his play just how bad he wanted to win. The team fed off him … the guys listened to him, and they responded to his play on the floor.”

Gonzalez prides himself on that passion and said he strives to do everything 400 percent. The experience he gained playing as a sixth man his sophomore season helped him grow into the leader he is today.

He said he took pieces of knowledge from each senior on that 2017-18 squad to become the leading scorer his junior year. Gonzalez’s focus this season was on being more physical and playing unselfish basketball.

“I was the reigning MVP, but I treated my teammates like they were the star players. I didn’t let anything impact me or make anyone think I wanted to do it all,” Gonzalez said.

Now that Gonzalez has left his mark on the Los Fresnos program and helped take the Falcons to the next level, he’s aiming to reach the next level himself. He’s working with the McAllen Ballers and is talking with colleges as he waits for the right offer.

“I hope that I’m remembered as a hard-working person that never gave up and was always there for everyone on the team,” Gonzalez said. “If anything, I’ll walk on somewhere to play ball if I don’t receive a scholarship, but playing in college is my goal.”

Herald All-Metro Boys Basketball Team

Most Valuable Player

Elian Gonzalez, Sr., Los Fresnos

Offensive Player of the Year

Ricky Altamirano, Sr., Los Fresnos

Defensive Player of the Year

Damian Maldonado, Sr., Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Newcomer of the Year

Gerry Martinez, Fr., Los Fresnos

Coach of the Year

Marco Hinojosa, Los Fresnos

First Team

Cristian Guajardo, So., Brownsville Pace

Daniel Rinza, Sr., Port Isabel

Dennis Lozano, Sr., Port Isabel

Luis Gonzalez, Sr., Los Fresnos

Matthew Maddox, Jr., Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Second Team

Alexander Agado, So., Pace

Cole Pinkerton, Jr., Port Isabel

Elias Fortaneli, So., Pace

Joshua Martinez, Sr., St. Joseph Academy

Kelly Davis, Sr., Brownsville Veterans