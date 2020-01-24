Falcons looking to pad 32-6A lead

LOS FRESNOS – Los Fresnos is set to host San Benito tonight in a David and Goliath-like clash between the District 32-6A leading Falcons and the Greyhounds, who picked up their first district victory over Brownsville Rivera on Tuesday.

In an 82-51 road win over Brownsville Hanna on Tuesday, Ricky Altamirano scored 26 points and made 13 of his 16 field goal attempts to lead the way for the Falcons (26-9, 9-3 32-6A).

Altamirano also had 10 rebounds and five assists against the Golden Eagles.

Los Fresnos coach Marco Hinojosa was satisfied with the progress his team made in moving the ball more efficiently, racking 17 assists and shooting 58 percent from the field.

“ That told us that we were doing a better job of moving and getting higher percentage shots,” Hinojosa said.

Gerry Martinez made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and six steals, while Elian Gonzalez chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons.

Hinojosa noted his team’s motto of “respect all, fear none” is a constant in his team’s approach, and ensured he and his players are expecting a competitive outing from the Greyhounds and preparing for them as they would any other contender.

“ We fear nobody, but we respect every single team,” Hinojosa said. “We know San Benito is no pushover, they’re well-coached. ... They’ve won four out of their last five (games) and six out of their last nine, and we know that. We’re not taking them lightly. They do some good things, they do a lot of dribble-kick and they’re defending very well.”

Also in 32-6A, Harlingen High is set to face Brownsville Rivera and Harlingen South is slated to host Brownsville Hanna. Both games will tip off at 6 p.m. tonight.

VIKINGS AHEAD OF 32-5A PACK

Brownsville Pace remains unbeaten in District 32-5A after a wire-to-wire 68-57 victory over rival Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Tuesday.

Cristian Guajardo topped Pace with 20 points, Elias Fortaneli scored 14 and Alexander Agado added 13 for the Vikings (11-11, 6-0 32-5A) who will hit the road to square off with Edcouch-Elsa at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Damian Maldonado scored 25 points and Kelly Davis posted 17 for the Chargers (19-3, 5-1), who suffered their first loss of the district slate against their rival and will look to rebound when they play host to Donna at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Rounding out tonight’s 32-5A action, Mercedes visits Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez travels to Valley View. Both games are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

In TAPPS, Brownsville St. Joseph Academy is slated for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday showdown at home against Corpus Christi Incarnate Word.

TARPONS LOOK TO CLIMB LADDER

Despite sitting at 18-8 overall, Port Isabel is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and finds itself in the crowded middle of the District 32-4A standings at 3-3, behind district leader Hidalgo and second-place Rio Hondo.

The Tarpons will look to get back on track when they return home to battle Progreso at 8 p.m tonight.

The Pirates (16-9, 6-0 32-4A) defeated Raymondville 65-51 on Tuesday. The Bearkats will host Zapata at 8 p.m tonight.

The Bobcats (16-10, 5-1 32-4A) will welcome visiting La Feria, still seeking its first district win, for an 8 p.m. tip off.