Falcons escape Edinburg Vela in tournament play - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Basketball

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Falcons escape Edinburg Vela in tournament play

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 6, 2019 11:41 am

Falcons escape Edinburg Vela in tournament play By STEFAN MODRICH Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

LOS FRESNOS – In a game of runs, McAllen Rowe was able to sustain its scoring burst and slow down Harlingen High long enough to earn a 58-41 win to open the Tournament of Champions Thursday afternoon inside the Los Fresnos United dome.

After nearly battling to a stalemate in the first half, the Warriors took a 25-23 lead into the locker room at the break, when Harlingen High’s Lionel Gutierrez (12 points) drove hard to the basket to collect a shooting foul and a bucket for the Cardinals’ first points of the second half. After he drained the free throw, Gutierrez knocked down a 3-pointer and Jesus Fernandez added a basket to cap an 8-0 for a 31-26 Harlingen High lead.

The turning point of the game occurred when the Warriors made a defensive adjustment that was enabled first by a counterattack to Harlingen High’s aggressive press.

“ We did a good job of breaking the press,” McAllen Rowe coach Jose Luis Yebra said. “Our kids stepped in, and played some good minutes and stepped in and made some clutch shots.”

Rowe locked down the Cardinals for the rest of the period with a 17-0 run, highlighted by five points from Darrin Everage and six from Louie Yebra, who led all scorers with 22 points. Everage gave the Warriors the go-ahead bucket and a 33-31 edge with 4:30 to go in the third quarter.

“ (Coach Yebra) did a good job of changing up his defense,” Harlingen High coach Clayton Cretors said. “We struggled to see if they were in zone or man, and our ball movement stopped. We struggled from there on out and couldn’t get a grasp of our offense.”

Rowe’s lead ballooned to 43-31 at the end of the third quarter, and Everage continued to be a force in the paint, backing down Jordan Crenshaw and scoring the first basket of the fourth quarter while drawing a foul and sinking the free throw. Everage finished with 12 points and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

“ (Everage) is a very talented individual,” Cretors said. “He plays very smart, he’s able to handle the ball and penetrate and kick to find open shooters. I told the guys I had guarding him that it was a tremendous challenge to go out there and make him take contested shots and stay in front of him.”

Ruben Gonzalez had eight points for Harlingen High.

Yebra said one of the benefits of tournament play was facing teams with different strengths and approaches.

“ We played some great defense,” Yebra said. “Harlingen’s a really good team. I think Harlingen gave us a great look because they’re so physical. ... I think we like to play teams like that to make us a little bit tougher.”

Today, the Warriors will take on Euless Trinity, with the Cardinals playing Strake Jesuit. Both games are slated to take place at 4:30 p.m.

Posted in , on Friday, December 6, 2019 11:41 am.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]