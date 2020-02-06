East Valley Girls Basketball Notes: Leaders clear in 32-6A, 32-5A

The Harlingen High Lady Cardinals and Brownsville Veterans Memorial Lady Chargers find themselves in the same situation in girls basketball.

The Lady Cardinals are running away with the District 32-6A race, and the Lady Chargers are doing the same thing in District 32-5A.

Undoubtedly, Lady Cards coach Ashley Moncivaiz is telling her players pretty much the same thing Lady Chargers coach Arnold Torres is telling his team with the end of the regular season drawing near and the playoffs getting ready to start.

“Coming to the end of district, we are emphasizing the importance of being focused for the next game,” Torres said. “We’re preparing for one game at a time.

“With each game we are working on certain aspects of the game, whether it’s our defensive rotation, execution, etc.,” Torres added. “The girls are constantly reminded that they must be mentally prepared for every game.”

The Lady Chargers improved to 28-5 overall and 12-0 in 32-5A with Tuesday’s 41-26 victory at Brownsville Porter. Brownsville Veterans next plays at 6 p.m. today at Brownsville Lopez and ends its 32-5A schedule at home Feb. 11 against Edcouch-Elsa.

The closest team to the Lady Chargers in the 32-5A standings is Valley View at 7-5. Next are Mercedes, Brownsville Pace and Donna High, all tied at 6-6.

Brownsville Veterans is ranked seventh in the Rio Grande Valley, while Harlingen High is ranked fifth.

The Lady Cardinals are coming off Tuesday’s 45-40 win at home against Los Fresnos that gave them an 8-0 record in 32-6A. The Harlingen High girls are 28-7 on the season.

32-6A UPDATE

Behind Harlingen High in the 32-6A girls standings are Harlingen South at 6-2, Los Fresnos at 5-3, Brownsville Hanna at 4-4, San Benito at 1-7 and Brownsville Rivera at 0-8.

Harlingen High visits Harlingen South at 6 p.m. today for another edition of the “Bird Bowl.”

When the two teams met during the first round of district Jan. 21 at Harlingen High, the Lady Cardinals earned a 45-36 victory.