Franco tosses five scoreless innings in debut for Falcons

LOS FRESNOS — Oscar Franco threw five scoreless innings, Matthew Padilla and Jacob Sandoval each drove in two runs, and Los Fresnos defeated PSJA Memorial 11-0 on Thursday to open the 20th annual Port Isabel-Los Fresnos Tournament.

The Falcons scored two runs in each of the first two innings, added one in the third and sealed the game with a six-run fourth.

Franco allowed just three hits, two of which were back-to-back singles in the first inning by Jaden Cruz and Michael Reyes. He struck out five and retired 10 consecutive PSJA Memorial hitters to finish the game.

“(Franco) threw the ball well,” Los Fresnos coach Rene Morales said. “He struggled early in the game. He got his confidence back and started throwing strikes, and we started playing defense behind him.”

The junior was pleased with his varsity debut, which gave him a chance to showcase some mechanical tweaks he made in the offseason.

“It went pretty good,” Franco said. “The curveball really worked a lot, a lot of people were hanging on it. ... I fixed my whole windup. I used to throw from the side and (Morales) taught me how to throw over the head, and that’s giving me (a lot more) accuracy right now.”

The Wolverines used four pitchers Thursday, and the Falcons tagged them for nine hits. Starter Brandon Acosta was pulled after just 2/3 of an inning without allowing a hit, walking four batters and striking out one.

Rey Vasquez lasted 1 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk. Sandoval’s two-out single to right field drove in two runs and helped Los Fresnos open an early 4-0 lead.

PSJA Memorial sent Ramon Cisneros to the mound to start the third inning, and the Falcons loaded the bases with no outs and only came away with one run in the frame, coming on a hit by pitch of Padilla that plated designated hitter Michael Garate.

Germain Castillo flied out to Vasquez in center, and Castillo’s counterpart threw a strike to catcher Alejandro Leyva, who tagged third baseman Carlos Perez out at home to complete the inning-ending double play.

Castillo, a junior, is flanked by a pair of sophomores in the outfield this season, with Padilla in left and Hector Muniz in right.

“Last year I learned a lot from the seniors,” Castillo said. “So being able to teach these sophomores how to play the outfield has been a good experience for me. I think we’re going to be a good group.”

Cruz came on for the Wolverines with two outs in the fourth and Los Fresnos ahead 8-0 following RBI singles from second baseman Jose Cervantes and Garate.

Shortstop Javier Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch, and Castillo doubled into the right center gap and put the Falcons ahead 11-0 after courtesy runner Allan Lozano crossed the plate.