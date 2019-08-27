Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays - Brownsville Herald: Sports

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:04 pm

Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer Brownsville Herald

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning.

Verlander thought he struck out Tommy Pham with one out and Houston leading 9-0. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

Pham then doubled to center field on Verlander's next pitch. After the hit Verlander yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base.

Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Manager AJ Hinch came on the field and talked to Hoberg for a couple of minutes before Brad Peacock took over for Verlander and play resumed.

Verlander allowed four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. He began the day with a 15-5 record and 2.77 ERA, and leading the majors in innings and strikeouts.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:04 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]