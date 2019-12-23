San Juan woman, 20, killed in weekend crash - Brownsville Herald: Home

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

San Juan woman, 20, killed in weekend crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 12:47 pm

San Juan woman, 20, killed in weekend crash Staff report Brownsville Herald

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Alamo that left a young woman dead early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash and are awaiting autopsy results to learn more.

According to a DPS news release, the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. at the intersection of Earling and Alamo roads and involved two vehicles.

A red Ford pickup, driven by an unidentified woman, was traveling southbound on Alamo Road. San Juan resident Alysha Renee Alvarez, 20, was driving a silver Cadillac car heading eastbound on Earling Road, then made a left turn onto Alamo Road traveling northbound. The two collided.

The driver of the Ford vehicle was transported to McAllen Medical Center with injuries.

Alvarez sustained what DPS referred to as major injuries and died at the scene.

DPS continues to investigate the collision.

Posted on Monday, December 23, 2019 12:47 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]