San Juan woman, 20, killed in weekend crash

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Alamo that left a young woman dead early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash and are awaiting autopsy results to learn more.

According to a DPS news release, the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. at the intersection of Earling and Alamo roads and involved two vehicles.

A red Ford pickup, driven by an unidentified woman, was traveling southbound on Alamo Road. San Juan resident Alysha Renee Alvarez, 20, was driving a silver Cadillac car heading eastbound on Earling Road, then made a left turn onto Alamo Road traveling northbound. The two collided.

The driver of the Ford vehicle was transported to McAllen Medical Center with injuries.

Alvarez sustained what DPS referred to as major injuries and died at the scene.

DPS continues to investigate the collision.