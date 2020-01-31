The story of Jackass Flats

By Eugene Fernandez

For natives of the Brownsville-Port Isabel area, the term Jackass Flats is as natural an addition to the local lexicon as chachalacas, cicadas or chanclas. We will approach one vernacular term at a time, but this commentary will focus on the jackasses and where they once roamed.

This equine species is not indigenous to the Americas and only bore its presence here as a consequence of the European Conquest of the New World. During the span of years that the fragile caravels and associated craft of the period plied the Gulf Coast in proximity to where South Texas lies, the limitations of craft and technology forced the shipping lanes to hug the coastline for all seafaring traffic.

We are well familiar with the ravages of tempests and hurricanes along these lanes, and this is the scenario of how man and beast floated up on the South Texas shores under arduous conditions full of froth and bluster. As livestock would probably fare much more successfully in the calamity of a shipwreck than the fragile human, thus we have a glimpse in our minds of the beasts struggling onto the storm-tossed shores and living on to eventually propagate into vast herds, as were reported by early Spanish land grant recipients and most certainly in the journals of Gen. Zachary Taylor’s 1846 army of occupation. In fact, the entire range from the Nueces River to the Rio Grande was known (pre-Taylor’s arrival) as the Wild Horse Desert.

Apart from the migratory causes connected to our jackasses, burros, horses, oxen and cattle from the east, the organized flux of colonial development for New Spain came from the south as well and eventually there were vast herds of livestock

that filtered toward the coast from these efforts. Entering into the 1780s, as populations grew, land distribution policy was altered to allow for the legendary land grants that comprised hundreds of thousands of acres, such as the San Jose de Carricitos, the Llano Grande and the Espiritu Santo Grants.

The herds of livestock that were propagated on these holdings were vast, and eventually the eastern grants saw the integration of the ancient stock from the coast, in that this was all open range. The landowners then focused on rounding up the feral livestock that was contained on their property and establishing a level of ownership by affixing identifiable brands and markings. After that point came the monumental task of fencing the individually divided ranges.

Whether it had been from predation by rustlers the organized gathering of these vast herds into cattle drives that joined to make the Chisholm Trail or great periods of drought, eventually the horizon-tohorizon wild populations began to diminish.

Arriving into the 20th century, as the main route to the coast was split between the fair-weather road to Point Isabel, skirting San Martin Lake to the east, and the higher road for wetter times that more closely followed the Paredes Line to the west to swing widely over at Los Fresnos toward Bayview, the vehicular traffic that went over these unimproved roads would frequently be drawn to a halt to allow for the passage of equine stock that reportedly extended off to the horizon.

Visualize this scene in your mind for a moment. Literally, there would have been thousands of hooved stock on that spot. This is reminiscent of accounts of the herds of North American bison that were on the Great Plains during the era of Western expansion.

There was a brisk business of selling mules and horses out of this herd to the Fort Brown Cavalry Post, most definitely upon the emergence of the Civil War and all the way up to World War II, but eventually a decline in the populations was noted, and it didn’t have anything to do with the sales that involved riding stock or beasts of burden.

Amazingly enough, a goodly portion of these creatures were eaten by African lions.

What? Yes. During the late 1920s, 1930s, and up to just after the Second World War, there was an entertainment feature in Brownsville called “Snakeville.” It was a combination zoo, snake farm and animal export enterprise. It also contained a lion and tiger circus act. Abraham Liberman, alias “Snake King,” paid whoever would accommodate, to supply him with meat to feed his exotic felines.

So there you have it. That’s the major reason why the jackasses no longer extend over the horizon. The name lives on, however, among the locals, hearkening back to what they heard or even saw as children, from those who witnessed a jackass traffic jam.

Eugene Fernandez is former director of the Historic Brownsville Museum.