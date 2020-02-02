LETTERS: 100 years of elegance

Imagine playing golf with an 98-year-old woman who still walked the course. Imagine knowing a 100-year old woman who still travels to exotic places around the globe to have a pig roast. Palm Resaca Park’s own Helen Grant is just such a person.

Helen Grant was born a hundred years ago on Dec. 1, 1919, in Hillsboro, Wis. She was the second of 11 children born to Alois and Cynthia Sosinsky. Being welleducated, hardworking farmers, they were able to survive the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“My dad was one of the few people who didn’t lose his farm because he could build and fix things. He was a very creative man and good at problem solving,” Helen said.

Throughout school Helen got straight A’s and was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class in 1937.

“I had to spend a lot of time helping out at home so I didn’t get involved in many social activities at school,” she said. After graduation, Helen got a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin.

Growing up in a big family taught Helen a lot about life.

“You learn how to get along with others, accept that you don’t always get your own way, and I realized just how hard my parents worked to raise their children.”

Helen managed to pay for her own room and board while at university working at several different jobs. “I got paid 25 cents an hour but that went a long ways in those days,” she said. Helen eventually got a fellowship with Dr. C.G. King, who was recognized as the discoverer of Vitamin C.

Helen met James Grant at University and they married in their senior year. James became an electrical engineer for Westinghouse in Pittsburg and Helen worked in a chemistry lab that made war products. After transferring to Chicago, Helen got a job in a biochemical research lab at the Illinois Institute of Technology, where she worked for 10 years. Then she and James moved to Milwaukee where she got a job as a blood chemist at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In 1952 Helen and James had a son, Tommy, a bright young lad who taught himself to read before he went to kindergarten. The couple was devastated when Tommy died from a congenital heart condition when he was only 7 years old.

Helen realized that she would have to move on with her life so she became a school teacher. “I wanted to work with young children who would be the same age as my son,” she said.

She poured her heart and soul into teaching and twice made the cover of the Milwaukee Journal because of innovative things she would do in the classroom to motivate her students. She once had kids do art on pieces of muslin and then make stories. “I put all the pieces together and made a dress, which I then wore,” Helen said. “Needless to say it got a lot of attention.”

After she and James retired in 1979, the couple moved to Palm Resaca Mobile Park in Brownsville where James’ brother, John already lived. Helen has been a member of the board of directors, been on the rec club and continues to be involved in many park activities.

While they were still young, Helen and James helped start a travel club with several of James’ engineering friends. Each year members would pick out a destination and travel to different parts of the globe.

“We always end our excursions with a pig roast,” Helen said.

After 42 years this club is still going strong and now has more than 60 members.

She can remember riding in a Land Rover at dawn among the wild animals of Africa. She has walked on the Great Wall of China, eaten the “best lamb chops in the world” in New Zealand, visited Paris and London, walked on the ice of Antarctica, and even visited a brothel in Las Vegas. “We have been to all seven continents and returned with wonderful memories,” she explained. Helen continued traveling with the group even after her husband James died from mesothelioma in 1993.

Helen is such a delightful person to talk to. You quickly realize that she is an intelligent, independent person who possesses strong values. She is definitely an inspiration to others.

“I enjoy living here in the warm weather with all the friends I have made,” she said. I asked her if living in the park has helped her to live so long. She thought a moment then smiled at me and said, “I don’t know, but it hasn’t caused my early death.”

Alden Moore, Brownsville