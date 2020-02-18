LETTERS: What needs investigation - Brownsville Herald: Letters To The Editor

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

LETTERS: What needs investigation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:33 am

LETTERS: What needs investigation

It’s just astonishing that there have been more than three years of different investigations and impeachment hearings against President Trump and they all have been founded on false information, third-person hearsay and a lot of theatrics. Since the Democratic Party candidates offer nothing but idiotic self-destructive policies, the left desperately ran this bogus impeachment to distract from their own impoverished campaign.

What my friends and I think really needs to be investigated is: American aid being laundered back through Biden’s son, Benghazi, Fast and Furious, billions given to the terrorist of Iran and the deplorable treatment of veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs under the Obama administration. These cost human lives, the taxpayers were looted, media buried the stories and nether Obama nor his administration were held accountable.

What if the tables were turned and it was Obama who had constant fake, anonymous accusations and fabricated investigations? We all know that Demwits would be rioting in the street.

We have a corrupt, impartial injustice system, where people on the right have to walk the line and endure fake accusations. But top Democrats and leftist activists literally get away with almost anything.

Why is constant harassment and twisting of the laws to entrap Trump and patriots accepted?

Real Americans see through their socialist-style rubbish, and want to see some Democrats and swamp creatures locked up from this.

Eric Mach, Denton, Texas

Posted in on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:33 am.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]