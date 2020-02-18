LETTERS: What needs investigation

It’s just astonishing that there have been more than three years of different investigations and impeachment hearings against President Trump and they all have been founded on false information, third-person hearsay and a lot of theatrics. Since the Democratic Party candidates offer nothing but idiotic self-destructive policies, the left desperately ran this bogus impeachment to distract from their own impoverished campaign.

What my friends and I think really needs to be investigated is: American aid being laundered back through Biden’s son, Benghazi, Fast and Furious, billions given to the terrorist of Iran and the deplorable treatment of veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs under the Obama administration. These cost human lives, the taxpayers were looted, media buried the stories and nether Obama nor his administration were held accountable.

What if the tables were turned and it was Obama who had constant fake, anonymous accusations and fabricated investigations? We all know that Demwits would be rioting in the street.

We have a corrupt, impartial injustice system, where people on the right have to walk the line and endure fake accusations. But top Democrats and leftist activists literally get away with almost anything.

Why is constant harassment and twisting of the laws to entrap Trump and patriots accepted?

Real Americans see through their socialist-style rubbish, and want to see some Democrats and swamp creatures locked up from this.

Eric Mach, Denton, Texas