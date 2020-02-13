LETTERS: Wealth tax supported

This might surprise you, but in 1999 Donald Trump proposed the passage of a “National Wealth Tax” of 14.25% on all individuals with a networth and net-wealth of $10 million and higher. You can look it up online.

He wanted the revenue generated from it to pay off the entire national debt with the remainder being placed into the Social Security Trust Fund to make it more solvent for additional years.

Taxing the (mostly-inherited and not earned) wealth of the super-rich is not something that national conservative-Republicans believe in.

USA Today newspaper Opinion Editor Darrell M. West loves the idea. So do I.

So should all liberal-progressive Democrats, as well as many moderates, centrists and independents, right?

Taking from the very rich and using it to help everyone else sounds like something that Robin Hood did.

So, given that a piece of research that was published in New York magazine found that 77% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans in our country say they support the idea of a national wealth tax, why are Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer the only national Democrats who support any version of it?

It is the only way to pay for the new social programs that are on the wish list that people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want.

Why is a political nobody like me seemingly the only person trying to point out this possibility to the American people? Is it because it was Trump’s idea? Is it because a lot of the national Democrats identify with the super-rich and want to become just like them? Is it because they are afraid of angering them and not getting any campaign donations from them?

Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.