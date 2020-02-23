LETTERS: Vote better

President Donald Trump was impeached on Dec. 18, because he had been abusing the power he had. Trump is now the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached.

Why did the U.S. government have to get to this point? Why didn’t the citizens choose a better president at the 2016 election?

According to studies, about one-third of people who participate in presidential elections don’t even know the names of the party they are voting for. Although the next elections are still a bit less than a year away, it is still crucial to start learning and researching about who in the future will have our country in their hands.

We as citizens have a responsibility to choose the best person to do so. Our votes cannot be influenced by superficial propaganda or fake ads.

A big part of citizens who vote are seniors, and their oldschool way of thinking may not be appropriate for the modern U.S.

It is crucial not just to vote, but to carefully familiarize ourselves with the candidates we are voting for. Every vote matters.

Valeria Gonzalez Hidalgo