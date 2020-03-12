LETTERS: Stand up to Trump

Only one Republican senator had the guts and conviction, based on his oath and beliefs to stop Trump’s road to perdition.

I salute you, Mr. Romney, for you are not afraid of the tweeter in chief.

You showed some cojones while the others quaked in their calzones.

And it’s only getting worse for these delusional idiots and fools who believed Trump had learned his lesson; yeah right, the man who follows no rules.

His flat-out assaults on war heroes and AUSAs doing their faithful duty, just to prove his omnipotence by protecting Roger Stone’s convicted booty.

To those living in the shadows in public and cheering at home for Mr. Bone Spurs please inform me how many Hispanics he has pardoned and I’ll holler for sure.

The trillion-dollar deficit keeps rising higher and higher yet the rich got their tax cuts and the people who wish for a minimum wage are left high and dry with only a desire.

You say that the economy is booming and doing great, yet every time you go to H-E-B have you ever noticed how the prices continue and continue to escalate?

Let the minions and the lemmings who continue to support him cringe and be afraid.

They’re the ones who’ll be most affected when Trump attacks their Social Security, retirement pensions and Medicaid.

As long as it “benefits the public” and Trump sees it as OK, he can lie, cheat, disparage veterans and the Constitution and completely trash the UCMJ.

The gutless and fearful senators and GOPers, government of Putin keep yelling Hooray!

Armando Castillo. Brownsville