LETTERS: Party of the ostrich

God gives us life. You can’t pick what country you’re born in. America used to be the land of Freedom and Justice for all, the Land of the Brave. If you’re one of the lucky ones to be born in America, then what do you do for the not-so-fortunate ones? You build barriers, walls, create non-crossing border laws and you elect a racist nut job to enforce all this.

Remember, through everyone’s veins runs immigrant blood.

Since 2016, America has become a land of limited freedoms, not Justice for all and somewhat cowardly for some with the threat of immigrant invasions and the government taking your guns away. Might as well be scared of the cucuy, and “La Llorona” too while you’re at it.

The Republican Party of Lincoln has evolved into Republican Party of the ostrich (heads in a hole in the ground). Fifty-one Republican senators voting straight party line in the impeachment trail. No witnesses, no new discovery of evidence, nothing at all.

They are now known as the party of cowards, scared to contradict Trump in any way because it might cost them their reelection.

Every day their inability to decide and vote on pending laws are costing people’s lives. We sit still and see mass shooting after mass shooting, domestic terrorist acts occur, gun regulations ignored, Mitch McConnell not even bringing these bills up for a vote. Republican filibusters killing bills that could save countless lives.

You have a president who was a draft dodger with imaginary bone spurs paid by his father’s money and yet, now he has the power to put your sons and daughters in an Iranian war that might end their lives. You have a president who breaks every rule in the book every day.

I often refer to these Trumpers as “Trump zombies.” Seems they cannot think on their own. No brains, if you will.

I sometimes feel like we are in a Star Wars movie. The Sith (Republicans) deal in absolutes, like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell already made up their minds voting against the impeachment trail even before it started. In 2016 the empire struck back, now is the rise of the Jedi. Light vs. dark, good vs. evil and we the people vs. Trump zombies.

Only time will tell how this all ends, but history will show this stain on our flag forever. We need to abolish the Electrical College; it is a broken system that lifted the rock that Trump came from under.

New hats: “Make America America Again.”

Rick Ruenes, Brownsville