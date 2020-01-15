LETTERS: Partisan hearings

The impeachment hearings were a partisan affair. Democrats providing evidence for impeaching the president and Republicans shamelessly defending him.

“Democrats are trying to undo the 63 million votes that elected Donald Trump,” they said a thousand times. No mention that 63 million was not a majority, that nearly 10 million more voted for the other candidates involved.

The Republican side of the panel repeatedly accused Democrats of hating the president because he won the 2016 election. Considering the Russian meddling and how Trump publicly invited them to meddle, shouldn’t Republicans also dislike how they unethically won the election? No, instead they just add it to the list of ways to defeat Democrats, alongside voter suppression and gerrymandering.

Democrats don’t hate the Donald. They hate the bizarre, traitorous behavior that he professes. When I read that he attacked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg the day after Time honored her as the Person of the Year, I was like, Huh? Has this guy hit bottom?

I mean, how low can he go? Is he catering to the worst of who we are?

Why anyone would lift a finger to keep this guy in office is bewildering! Hoo-boy!

Italo J. Zarate Brownsville