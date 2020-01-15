LETTERS: Partisan hearings - Brownsville Herald: Letters To The Editor

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

LETTERS: Partisan hearings

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:44 pm

LETTERS: Partisan hearings

The impeachment hearings were a partisan affair. Democrats providing evidence for impeaching the president and Republicans shamelessly defending him.

“Democrats are trying to undo the 63 million votes that elected Donald Trump,” they said a thousand times. No mention that 63 million was not a majority, that nearly 10 million more voted for the other candidates involved.

The Republican side of the panel repeatedly accused Democrats of hating the president because he won the 2016 election. Considering the Russian meddling and how Trump publicly invited them to meddle, shouldn’t Republicans also dislike how they unethically won the election? No, instead they just add it to the list of ways to defeat Democrats, alongside voter suppression and gerrymandering.

Democrats don’t hate the Donald. They hate the bizarre, traitorous behavior that he professes. When I read that he attacked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg the day after Time honored her as the Person of the Year, I was like, Huh? Has this guy hit bottom?

I mean, how low can he go? Is he catering to the worst of who we are?

Why anyone would lift a finger to keep this guy in office is bewildering! Hoo-boy!

Italo J. Zarate Brownsville

Posted in on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:44 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]