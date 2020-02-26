LETTERS: Our choice

➤ Jan. 13: Visited a refugee camp just inside Matamoros across from Brownsville, accompanied by Angry Tias and Abuelas volunteers.

Inside is a horror show of unsanitary conditions, uncertainty and rumors. The refugees need everything. Yet, their hugs flowed from open hearts.

At a distance tent rows seem like a Scouting Jamboree. That’s due to 18-plus months of international groups and dedicated individuals working non-stop on the front line of a humanitarian crisis. Desperate people are pawns of a White Supremacist president pandering to the worst in some among us.

I thought: “What was it like for the first Americans liberating Hitler’s concentration camps?” No, no smoke rising up stacks here. Instead, brutality occurs in subtle, but equally deliberate ways.

➤ Jan. 17: A congressional delegation toured, finding “heinous human rights abuses.”

Here, American violation of asylum laws is inescapable!

➤ Administration reasons for assassinating Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani changed within news cycles. Truth, trust, 176 people killed in the Ukrainian airline and 11 U.S. troops wounded by rockets in retaliation were casualties. Collateral damage? Hardly!

Flash! NBC reports Trump approved the killing in 2017! Stay tuned!

➤ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a witness-less impeachment “trial” orchestrated to keep news media at bay.

What of their desire for “process”? If GOP gaslighting were gold, we’d all be rich.

Our choice: “Sweet Land of Liberty” or “Chain gang”?

Barry Zavah Harlingen