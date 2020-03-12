LETTERS: On a highway of contradiction

Our Constitution teeters on the brink. Republicans dance in contradiction between a sworn oath and protecting a divisive, authoritarian president.

Contradiction: Team Trump sings Fox tuned-in disinformation. Blessed that 71% of Americans know it’s not a fair trial, jurors in on the fix.

Contradiction: Won’t allow witnesses, yet pander “No new evidence.” My (retired) prosecutor’s cases never involved proof confined to the grand jury. Information develops when interviewing witnesses during the trial stage, too.

Contradiction: Defense ignores overwhelming evidence, 16,000-plus (un)presidential lies and criminal associates convicted and/or awaiting sentencing. Trump’s the “corruption fighter”? Please, don’t insult our intelligence!

Contradiction: Trump on tape “Take her (our Ukrainian ambassador) out.” Common sense informs it wasn’t about a romantic date!

Contradiction: Colonists rebelled against British arbitrary authoritarian despotism. However, homegrown despots treat us worse than the English. It’s dysfunctional condoning abuse and protecting abusers!

Contradiction: Fireworks, military parades and patriotic speeches celebrate July 4, too many Americans unfamiliar with the Constitution’s due process principles. Conservative politicians claim to want “strict constructionist judges follow the original intent of the Founding Fathers.” Impeachment proceedings demonstrate otherwise. Fair comment recommends taking a fireworks rocket ride.

GOP “patriots” had their true grit moment and punted! History will record the number among 53 senators’ unimaginable stroll down Contradiction Highway with 45.

”When the foundation is unstable, the entire structure collapses.” — Sai Baba.

Barry Zavah Harlingen