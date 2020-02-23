LETTERS: Mike de la Fuente: Longhorn Legend

In 1909, a star was born in the state of Coahuila, Mexico. His name was Mario and he was the 12th child of Francisco de la Fuente, a successful rancher and merchant.

The environment into which he was born took a bad turn with the 1910 Mexican revolution. Pancho Villa’s raids forced his family to escape to safety in Mexico City. Mr. De la Fuente had relatives there who were high officials with the national government.

A few years later, Villa and his army marched into Mexico City waving a victory banner. Yet again, Mario’s parents were compelled to remove themselves from a situation much like they had faced in Coahuila. Their options were to stay in Mexico and be killed or take the train to the border.

They decided to leave behind all they owned and take slow train to the U.S.- Mexican border — a dangerous journey full of spills and thrills. They eventually crossed the boundary line of no return at Del Rio, Texas, where they settled into a life of poverty.

They left a trail of ballads, bullets and banditos — only to fight another war on American soil. Mario, age 5, and his family were confronted with more than just a tint of racism, a concept previously foreign to them.

The “promised land” was not as inviting as they thought; in fact, racism kept Mario and the rest of his fellow exiles in poverty and failure.

But Mario was carved from a different fabric, and he didn’t concede to the shouts of bigotry, although the voices of prejudice followed him throughout his life.

He fought back, not using weapons that he faced in his homeland but by becoming better than those who sought to oppose and oppress him.

Thanks to his two older sisters, Mario learned English, but he still had problems in the classroom. Eventually, however, he became an excellent student, and graduated with honors from Del Rio High School, after also excelling in baseball, basketball and football.

Looking back to his grammar school years, he commented, “The sixth grade was an exciting year for me in school. Under the fine coaching of Sam Stewart, we won the grammar school baseball championship.” He was also a winner in the classroom, earning championship honors in every math contest.

After this period, he was touched by the baseball bug, and admitted that he ate, slept and dreamed baseball.

Mario’s high school baseball story was flawless. He went undefeated in his junior and senior year, leading his team to two district titles. In fact, during his senior year he was appointed player/coach. The official baseball coach had vast experience in football, but he was clueless when it came to coaching baseball.

Mario led his high school team, on the field and from the dugout, to defeat San Antonio Brackenridge. The Alamo City squad was a real power in Texas baseball at the AA level, while Del Rio was a Class “B” team.

In 1927, with $2.64 in his pocket, Mario hitched a ride to Austin, where he was taken in by a welcoming family that lived half a block from the university.

A new chapter in Mario’s baseball career began when the call was made for all players wishing to try out for the freshman team. Forty-five aspiring candidates showed up to the first practice, lining up for their positions of choice.

When the coach called for all pitchers to surround the pitching mound, they were all over six feet tall and loaded with extra muscle.

“I stood out like a sore thumb, at 5-feet-10 and 155 pounds,” Mario remembered.

The next words to come out of the coach’s mouth were, “Hey midget, I said the pitchers, not the batboys!”

There was no response from Mario. He preferred to let his pitching do the talking.

We learn his fate in our next installment.

