LETTERS: Is this what you wanted?

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:12 am

LETTERS: Is this what you wanted?

More and more reports are coming in that show the Chinese government (communists) suppressed free speech and shut off the internet to their citizens. How they lied to the world about the COVID-19 virus.

Amazing, isn’t it? But not a surprise. Watch Dr. Zhivago and pay close attention to how the communists operate. Yeah, it’s TV, and so is the movie about the “T” virus, remember?

What’s truly more amazing is how more than 33% of Cameron County voted for a communist (Bernie Sanders).

So this is what you want, huh?

Armando Alvear, Brownsville

Posted in on Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:12 am.

