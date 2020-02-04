LETTERS: Immigrants need reform

They’ve heard of a promised land full of hope and freedom, tempted to leave everything behind and start a new life with superior opportunities. With the American dream as their main motivation, they are driven to completely deranged actions and leave their homelands.

Many immigrant families come to the United States with the mindset of having a better life compared to their previous location; however, no one informs them of the setbacks they are bound to encounter.

The American dream is an idealism based on the beliefs of equal opportunity; it’s portrayed as an opening to achieve your most significant aspirations and goals. However, it is a blessing in disguise. These assurances give aspirations to those looking in from the outside, but when they step inside they get the full view of the layout.

With their lives at risk, immigrants set out in hopes of overcoming poverty and being able to provide for their family, but to their dismay this task is demanding to complete.

In the United States, illegal immigrants aren’t given an opportunity to overcome financial complications. They are caught in a cycle of difficulties; when they overcome one obstacle, the next hardship is just within reach.

Immigrants need access to resources that allow them a wide range of job opportunities and complementary education, yet instead they face discrimination and prejudice.

They shouldn’t be expected to provide and live within the standards of the states if they are being provided with unfair salaries and setbacks in social circumstances. Foreigners are expected to keep up with society’s regulations through their minimum wage; however, they are financially disadvantaged with no way of succeeding to achieve basic requirements.

Living in poverty is limiting their freedom and opportunities. This crisis is a cry for change; these immigrants require reform.

Jareli Cavazos, Hidalgo