LETTERS: Heroes thanked

I can’t believe that our way of living has come to a complete stop and we’re at home finding ways to spend the precious time that we so longed for and now have.

All my working years I wanted to find the time to write a book, learn to play the guitar, contact all the great friends that I met in earlier years and do some gardening. I now have the time. Why am I not getting anything done?

I applaud all of you heroes out there who are finding ways to help beat the pandemic. Thanks, Rachel Ayala, Berta Pena, Eddie Treviño Jr., the medical community, EMS, firefighters, truck drivers, food store staffs, the police departments and all who are on the front lines shielding us. I bow to you with a grateful heart.

Dora Ruiz, Los Fresnos