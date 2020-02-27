LETTERS: Flights needed to Monterrey

We need air service to Monterrey, the richest city in Latin America.

If you haven’t been to Monterrey lately, you don’t know the megalopolis. Forget what you know about that town. Monterrey has become perhaps the richest city in all of Latin America. It’s upscale neighborhood San Pedro looks and feels like Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. The signs of wealth are everywhere. Ubiquitous.

Monterrey’s industrial wealth is what built South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, our many golf courses and especially our seaport. More recently, it’s done the same for McAllen. It’s still there, and now bigger, better and wealthier than ever. With the new NAFTA agreement, this megalopolis is now entering its second big boom.

The problem for Cameron County, SPI, our zoo and especially our seaport is that you just can’t get there from here. Nor can they get here, either due to security issues on their highways or more importantly, long lines at all Rio Grande Valley bridges.

Our seaport, and especially our Cameron County tourist industry, needs an air taxi service to this boom town. So many of their wealthy citizens own homes here already. They are a captured market, and they miss their Cameron County vacation home.

Boom town Monterrey also has its big, busy new airport, which now is a major international air hub. Viva and other new airlines in Mexico have redefined the meaning of low-cost air travel there. Currently they are advertising $63 round-trip tickets from Monterrey to Cancun. And incredibly, only $47 round-trip to Guadalajara. All on brand new Airbuses.

Other cheap flights to Houston, Dallas, South America and Europe are frequent. Those daily flights are flying over our heads. Cameron County is missing the boat.

Let’s get Viva, or other low cost Mexican commuter flight here, and bring back these wealthy tourists to the Rio Grande Valley. And be the only RGV city that their wealthy citizens can get to. So many of them own homes here already. They are a captured market, who miss their Cameron County second home.

Joseph Linck, Brownsville