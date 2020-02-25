LETTERS: Finally agreeing

If Republicans impeached President Clinton for lying about an adulterous affair, surely they would have impeached President Obama for being a pathological liar, for paying off hookers to keep quiet about his adulterous affairs, for bragging about groping women, for mocking a disabled journalist, for jealously attacking a 16-year-old climate activist, for publicly inviting Russia to meddle in our elections, for holding back Ukraine aid for a personal favor, for abusing his power and obstructing Congress, for — wait a minute — that was Trump, not Obama. Oh, then, the alleged offenses are “flimsy.”

Dr. Fiona Hill warned us that with the use of Facebook and other social media, Americans were deceiving Americans by doing Vladimir Putin’s work. A good example is when a Trump defense lawyer in the impeachment proceeding showed an incriminating video of President Obama and a Russian agent supposedly cooking up something “evil.” The video looked like something a Russian hacker would put on social media to deceive Americans, and this lawyer was doing Putin’s bidding. And while Putin was cunningly patting

himself on the back, Republican congressmen, obviously pleased with the lawyer’s presentation, did and said nothing.

It’s clear that Obama would never betray America; the whole world knows it. But with the Donald, who woos dictators and disparages large portions of Americans, it’s not so clear. Alan Dershowitz saved O.J.

Simpson from death row and also defended scoundrels like Jeffery Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Then he helped save Trump from being fired. Ken Starr argued to impeach Bill Clinton for fibbing, then he defended Trump for much greater crimes: abusing power and obstructing Congress. So, go figure.

Trump blocks witnesses from testifying because he knows their testimony will hurt him. Democrats and a majority of Americans rightfully want to hear more witnesses and see more documents.

Most Republican congressmen want none of this. Why? Ironically, for the same reason. They both believe Trump’s guilty.

Hoo-boy, is there hope on the horizon? Are these two political rivals finally agreeing on something?

Italo J. Zarate Brownsville