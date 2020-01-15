LETTERS: Constitution will prevail - Brownsville Herald: Letters To The Editor

LETTERS: Constitution will prevail

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:44 pm

The 2018 election was telling. Republicans enabled a corrupt executive. Voters couldn’t stomach Trump costing the GOP House majority.

He denied, notwithstanding legal admissions. Obstruction, ordering federal employees not to testify and/ or produce documents continued. GOP eyes wide-open lied in the face of disproved, pro-Russian conspiracy theories, all the while pandering to our unfamiliarity with the process. However, not a word was uttered favoring Trump’s “incorruptible” character!

His ethically challenged methods screamed: “Impeachment!” Blue tsunami Democrats responded: “The oath of office mandates impeachment!”

I am definitely not pro-Trump. Yet, I had no joy once the votes were announced. These are difficult times.

Will there be enough GOP senators with an oath-driven compass? Public pressure may force Majority Leader Mitch O’Connell to hold a air trial calling witnesses, instead of delivering a pre-determined White House-coordinated outcome!

Truth and justice shall prevail! We’ll have that hard-won constitutional government we deserve when abiding by our fundamental principles.

Barry Zavah Harlingen

Posted in on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:44 pm.

