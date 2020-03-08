LETTERS: Building a legacy

In 1927, Mario de la Fuente, whose family had fled the violence of the Mexican revolution years earlier, arrived in Austin, ready to test his fate as a student, and as a pitcher on the baseball team. He showed up to the first practice to find that despite his success at Del Rio High School, he was undersized compared to the other Longhorn hopefuls.

The message from the coach was loud and clear: “Only five of you will join the spring team to compete against the varsity.”

In one scrimmage game against the varsity he took the mound at old Clark Field, the home of the Longhorns. Mario used his dancing curve ball and a pitch called the “chencha” (changeup), a slow moving ball that barely reached the plate, to embarrass the batters.

His inventory of pitches was unseen and unheard on this side of the Rio Grande. He completed the seven inning game with a no-hit, no-run stat line against the “bad boys of college baseball.” A whistling fastball was something that varsity players could hit, but they didn’t get that from Mario.

Instead, he delivered an array of pitches that kept them guessing, inducing hitters to go “fishing” — swinging wildly at pitches that were outside the strike zone.

On this day the would-be batboy demonstrated to his coaches and teammates that his pitching was bigger than a “midget,” as he was teasingly called, could deliver.

The next morning The Daily Texan, the university newspaper, wrote the following: “There is a young Mexican on the freshman baseball team who can make the ball say Uncle, referring to Uncle Billy Disch.”

The first architect of the Longhorn baseball dynasty, Billy Disch, took notice of his future star. Only one word of advice, in an era of prejudice, Disch would caution him: to not speak Spanish on road trips, lest hotels and restaurants might refuse to serve him.

Under Disch’s tutelage, Mario blossomed with every pitch, and he was the first ballplayer from Mexico to earn a baseball

scholarship at UT. Although he was given a scholarship, he still had to work his way through college. The athletes of then were not spoiled and coddled like the college athlete of today. They earned their keep.

Mario was a three-year letterman in baseball and led the Longhorns to two Southwest Conference titles. He was selected to the All Southwest Conference team in 1931 and was inducted into the 1994 University of Texas Hall of Honor.

After graduating from UT, he signed a professional baseball contract with the San Antonio Missions of the Texas League. His stay there was short, however, and he went back to Mexico and played in the Mexican League.

His fame and fortune south of the border did not come from baseball, however. He flourished in the business world, first by buying two radio stations. In 1954, he ventured into something called cable television. His companies grew like wildfire, and by the 1990s he had a monopoly in the cable television industry in Mexico. He became known as the “Father of Cable Television in Latin America.”

He left behind several successful businesses and a long list of community and humanitarian service to his credit. His favorite motto was, “Work like a gringo and play like a Mexican.”

He died a “Longhorn Legend” at the age of 95.

Note: Although my baseball career was not as colorful as Mario’s, I played on the same Clark Field as he did, decades later. The field was famous for its limestone cliff in center field that caused havoc for outfielders. I can identify with that because I was roaming centerfield for the Pan American University Broncs when in 1968 we played a three-game series against the Longhorns at Clark Field. The hill was given the nickname “Billy Goat Hill.”

Excerpts for this story were taken from the University of Texas website and from a book written by Mario de la Fuente.

Rene Torres Brownsville