LETTERS: Both parties ignore laws

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:03 am

LETTERS: Both parties ignore laws

I’m not a affiliated with any party. I wonder why everybody complains about this party or that party. They are both guilty of obstruction of due process. Look it up. Get off the high horse.

K.W. Danson Mission

Posted in on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:03 am.

