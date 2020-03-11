LETTERS: Be a CASA volunteer

When a family is in crisis and children are placed in the child welfare system, they often live in a foster home far away from their home community. Though they have done nothing to deserve it, they face challenges and unforeseen consequences as the result of being in foster care. They tend to move from placement to placement and school to school, running the risk of losing touch with the friends, mentors, family and other loved ones in their lives.

Volunteers with Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Cameron-Willacy advocate for these children, ensure they are safe and cared for, and work hard to keep them connected with their communities, families and loved ones while they are in foster care and beyond.

“Studies show that one of the key indicators for child well-being is the number of committed adults in their lives,” said Dora Martinez, executive director of CASA of Cameron-Willacy. “In addition to speaking up for children’s best interests in court, our CASA volunteers can play an integral part in making sure they maintain positive relationships with their families, friends, mentors and home communities in whatever ways possible.”

CASA volunteers are everyday people who are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child or sibling group in the foster care system. CASA of Cameron-Willacy is one of the CASA programs in Texas that recruits, screens and trains these volunteers.

“Foster care can be scary, lonely and uncertain for children, especially when they are placed far away

from everything and everyone they know,” Martinez said. “CASA volunteers advocate for these children in court, school and other settings, building a positive relationship with them, helping to keep them connected and reminding them that they are not alone.”

CASA volunteers get to know the children on a personal level and communicate with everyone involved in their life, including family members, foster parents, social workers and others. They work with each child’s caseworker and others on the case to build and strengthen a lifetime network of family and other committed adults who will support the child and each other, even after the child’s time in foster care ends.

“CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for reunification with the child’s family of origin, with the child’s safety as the first priority.

When reunification is not safe or possible, they work vigorously to place the child with other family or in a caring adoptive home, Martinez added.

Last year, CASA volunteers served more than 200 children in the foster care system in our area, but hundreds of children still need a volunteer to advocate for their best interests.

“Every child deserves to feel loved, supported and connected ...,” Martinez said. “Become a CASA volunteer and help give a child and family a better chance at a brighter, happier future.”

For more information on our next training visit www.BecomeaCASA. org or www. casaofcameronandwillacy.org, or call 956-546-6545.

