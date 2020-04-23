LETTERS: Assume the worst - Brownsville Herald: Letters To The Editor

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

LETTERS: Assume the worst

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:11 am

LETTERS: Assume the worst

In 1956, in a National Guard Armory, a Browning automatic rifle, an M1 rifle, a .30-caliber machine gun and a .50-caliber machine gun were displayed on two separate tables. As Sgt. Richard Brink was about to teach us how to disassemble and assemble these deadly war weapons, he asked, “Are these weapons loaded?”

Sgt. Brink pointed at me for an answer and I replied, “I don’t know, Sarge.” One by one, all the other recruits in the classroom replied in the same manner: “Don’t know, Sarge.”

“From now on,” Sgt. Brink said in a loud, booming voice, “any time you guys handle a weapon, any kind of weapon, you will consider it loaded! Do this and you will never regret senselessly shooting yourself or anyone else by accident. So, again I ask you. Are these weapons loaded?”

“Yes Sir,” all of us shouted loudly.

With regard to the coronavirus, from now on when you wake up in the morning, consider yourself a “loaded weapon” and act appropriately. Doing your part to control the spread of this dreaded virus is immensely appreciated by many.

Italo J. Zarate, Brownsville

Posted in on Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:11 am.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

TV Guide

Brought to you by Powers Financial Services & Mariscos de La Rosa.



Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]