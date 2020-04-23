LETTERS: Assume the worst

In 1956, in a National Guard Armory, a Browning automatic rifle, an M1 rifle, a .30-caliber machine gun and a .50-caliber machine gun were displayed on two separate tables. As Sgt. Richard Brink was about to teach us how to disassemble and assemble these deadly war weapons, he asked, “Are these weapons loaded?”

Sgt. Brink pointed at me for an answer and I replied, “I don’t know, Sarge.” One by one, all the other recruits in the classroom replied in the same manner: “Don’t know, Sarge.”

“From now on,” Sgt. Brink said in a loud, booming voice, “any time you guys handle a weapon, any kind of weapon, you will consider it loaded! Do this and you will never regret senselessly shooting yourself or anyone else by accident. So, again I ask you. Are these weapons loaded?”

“Yes Sir,” all of us shouted loudly.

With regard to the coronavirus, from now on when you wake up in the morning, consider yourself a “loaded weapon” and act appropriately. Doing your part to control the spread of this dreaded virus is immensely appreciated by many.

Italo J. Zarate, Brownsville