LETTERS: Administration draws support

The majority of us taxpayers are looking for tax relief, higher wages and better health care. So, why are the Democrats still pressing on with racism and fascism by supporting people in Congress who are anti-Semitic?

Having taught at a few colleges for close to 20 years gave me insight to many human characteristics/traits. You can get rid of a dictator and hid ideology by killing or voting him out, as we just did in November 2016. That is why the

Electoral College was established by our Founding Fathers, who weren’t so stupid after all and had great foresight. The Founding Fathers established a three-tier system for checks and balance. Obstruction of Congress? Yeah, right.

If you don’t like the current laws, then elect individuals who will propose laws acceptable to the general population. Operative word: general. Not for a very small, vocal, injudicious few. People cross a border, say here I am, give me free stuff, phones, medical care, etc.

What say you about putting veterans first? I’m for it. I waited almost five years for the Department of Veterans Affairs to grant me some (earned) benefits.

Isn’t it funny how entitlements never run out?

I support law enforcement to the max. “They” are not out to get me. To the police, folks in blue, et al., colors, thank you all. The economy is great (better than the previous administration); why would any intelligent person want to change this?

Let’s start acting like a nation of laws.

Armando Alvear Brownsville