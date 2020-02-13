Impeach Congress - Brownsville Herald: Letters To The Editor

Impeach Congress

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:12 am

What an embarrassment to American citizens to have such partisan nonsense governing our nation.

First a sham House impeachment “investigation.” Now a sham Senate trial.

The entire world must be shaking its collective heads over this assault on our Constitution and way of life.

Millions of tax dollars and hundreds of hours wasted, which should have been used to get our “do-nothing” Congress to work for the people by focusing on our urgent issues, e.g., health care, border security, rebuilding our antiquated infrastructures, etc.

Fortunately, our “impeached” president seems to be the only one who is working on our behalf around the globe and here domestically.

Perhaps it is the House and Senate that should be “impeached.”

Peter Stern, Driftwood

