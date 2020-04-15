Expanding broadband

The nation is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus impacts individuals and communities in similar ways, it has also exposed weaknesses and inequities in our infrastructure.

One area where we see a great divide is access to broadband internet. With a wide range of services going digital, broadband access has become a necessity in the 21st century.

A recent study by the Brookings Institution has noted that access to broadband is the “most inequitable infrastructure” in America. Approximately 15 percent of households do not have subscriptions to any form of “broadband” internet service, defined as anything faster than dialup.

The disparities in broadband availability vary across the nation. Unfortunately, our community, Brownsville, Texas, is among the most disconnected cities in the nation.

The New York Times defined this disparity as “white-collar quarantine.” Brownsville was highlighted as a community where more than half of its residents lack access to broadband.

While the article helps raise awareness, it does not speak to the systemic barriers to broadband access. The failure of private entities to provide broadband internet is the market failure of our age. For example, private internet service providers have a business model where they choose markets with greater demand to serve first, leaving others out. This practice is known as “digital redlining.”

This practice should not be tolerated. It hurts businesses, it hurts our students and it hurts our future.

In the face of market failure, the city of Brownsville has taken the lead in developing a long-term solution. The community responded to this challenge beginning with a Smart City Summit hosted by Brownsville ISD in February 2019, which lead to the creation of a Digital Inclusion Task Force made up of key community stakeholders. These partners include the city, the school district, Texas Southmost College, the Brownsville Community Improvement Corp., the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp., the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The organizations are cooperatively sponsoring a broadband feasibility study, which should begin within a couple of months.

The study will examine current market conditions for broadband internet services, complete a community needs assessment and an analysis of multiple business models, among other things.

The progress made in Brownsville can be credited to this community-wide effort. Mayor Trey Mendez has committed to making the digital divide a top issue. The City Commission has also made this a “pillar” in its Strategic Vision.

Our elected leadership has mandated that the city address the digital divide. The feasibility study will be completed by the end of the year, and we will move forward with our partners on its recommendations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is showing us that one key component to community resiliency is connectivity. We have no choice but to act.

Noel Bernal is city manager for the city of Brownsville.