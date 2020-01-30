Donald Trump and our future

There are those who believe banning war weapons will help stop the murdering of school children. And then there are those who feel it’s a futile idea; it infringes on our right to bear arms.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, “With Trump, all roads lead to Putin.” This truth doesn’t bother Trump and he doesn’t even pretend to hide it. It doesn’t bother the KKK, the NRA and other rightwing nationalists. It only bothers those who think it’s wrong. It’s troubling that some Republicans and some evangelicals, who “presumably” are Americans, don’t think it’s wrong.

Those who hint that a civil war might soon erupt could be right. If they are, will Vladimir Putin be on the sidelines cheering us on as we tear each other apart? “Mission accomplished!” he’ll shout.

Hopefully congressmen on both sides of the aisle will not let this happen. They will uphold, protect and defend our Constitution as they have solemnly sworn to do? Will they allow Trump to continue dividing our country while kissing Putin’s derriere? Democrats and Republicans alike, standing side by side, putting our country first and declaring, “Enough! It’s time to convict and remove this accidental president!” OK, no, I’m not dreaming. I’m just being overly optimistic!

Wait, what? Our nutty president has already started a war with Iran to distract from the crimes he committed here at home? Will he succeed in conning the American people into believing that he’s the chosen one? The Messiah? Hoo-boy, perhaps having an AK-47 at the ready is not such a bad idea.

Rick Wilson’s book titled “Everything Trump Touches Dies” is not so unseemly. We trust that America’s allure has not been tainted by Trump’s trashy touch. Otherwise, what a dismal outlook.

Italo J. Zarate, Brownsville