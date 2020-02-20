EDITORIAL: Not welcome: BISD sends wrong message barring schools from parade

It’s unfortunate that Brownsville Independent School District officials have decided to ban non-BISD schools from participating in the Children’s Parade during Charro Days.

It’s especially unfortunate that the exclusion is part of a festival that celebrates kinship, cooperation and unity.

BISD sent a letter to at least some Brownsville charter schools informing them that only district schools would be allowed to participate in the parade. The letter cited a desire to honor the history of its 83-year tradition of supervising the annual Thursday-afternoon children’s parade during Charro Days. This year’s parade is scheduled Feb. 27.

The letter cites its agreement with Charro Days Fiesta Inc. to manage the parade; Charro Days officials quickly issued their own statement dissociating the organization from the decision, saying they weren’t involved in any way.

The district’s invocation of tradition is specious at best. The children’s parade began decades before charter schools ever existed. If any tradition has developed, in fact, it is that previous BISD administrations have graciously allowed non-district involvement over the years. Religious-based private schools and Montessori elementaries have been part of the parade’s rich history.

The new policy could prevent some 5,000 students who attend charter and private schools from participating, although not all of them have been involved in the past.

It must be noted, however, that the growth of the city and the district have led the district to make some concessions. As the number of BISD campuses approached 50, BISD began restricting the number of its own schools that could participate, creating a rotating schedule of the more-numerous elementary and middle schools.

All BISD schools were invited to participate this year, but at the expense of non-district schools.

Perhaps the growth of the city, and school enrollment, has made the Children’s Parade too big to manage without some concessions. To address the issue, officials might want to make some changes.

One would be to continue the tradition of the parade, without Charro Days sanction if its officials prefer not to be part of the controversy. BISD and private schools could alternate, or a committee could be formed to put all schools on a rotating schedule. Another option could be to create an alternate activity, such as a sports and games festival at the Sports Park. With several traveling carnivals traditionally in the area at this time of year, one of them might be willing to offer discount fares for students or issue a limited number of game tickets for distribution to the students.

Working to resolve the issue and finding common ground, after all, is most in keeping with the true tradition that Charro Days represent: an acknowledgement that disagreement and conflicts might arise from time to time, but they don’t negate the overriding commitment to maintain strong relations and work together for the common good.