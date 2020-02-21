COMMENTARY: Washington Park, the early days

Throughout the earliest days of Brownsville’s civic development, the written record indicates the reality of how emphasis is drawn on absolute survival on the harsh plains of a very demanding South Texas landscape.
This preoccupation, as opposed to having the luxury of time for the “frivolity” of planning for parks and recreational areas, was how our early priorities were structured. Whatever was in place, as pertained to park sites, from the founding of 1848 up to the turn of the 20th century was rudimentary and very little formal mention was made of it in Board of Aldermen minutes throughout that period.
By all appearances, surely a society must develop its diversions along recreational lines, and this is not to say that life on the Rio Grande Delta was totally devoid of leisuretime activities. Indeed, recreation was primitive, and it was on the great open fields and the banks of local waterways that the townsfolk were drawn to find their moments of relaxation.
There is one brief mention in the Feb. 15, 1851, Board of Alderman minutes that calls for “... a lot of ground to be given ... in a petition for a Public Square.” This movement was headed by some pretty influential committee members of the time: James P.
McClusky, Thomas Buchanan and George Dye. However, as was stated in the opening words of this treatise, official attention was just not centered on park matters for great spans of those early years. Another note appears in mid-year 1880, citing “... work drawing up Washington Square,” unsupported by any recognizably tangible physical evidence.
Although a “public square” was accounted for in the (Stillman) land company’s official layout of the township in 1850, there was somewhat of a “catch” to that gift.
Early on it was dubbed “Washington Square”; however, more realistically it should have been called “Washington Bog.” Of the 1,595 acres that marked the terrain of the original Stillman Purchase, this was the least desirable parcel, seconded only by swales of defunct river tributaries.
Between the years of 1912 and 1914, conversations grew stronger over the need to do what must be done to convert, “an unsightly eyesore, that for many years has not been improved,” into a practical, functioning recreation center for the community.
There is a poignant statement to that effect that appears in the August 1915 Herald that states, “Plans were discussed today for the
erection of a bandstand at some point in the city. No improved parks are available at this time, which has again brought up the matter of the improvement of Washington Square as a park site.”
The Ladies of the Civic League were shortly afterward given management of these grounds by the City Commission to come up with a beautification plan. This arrangement did not appear to advance in any great positive direction, and in the year 1917 there was even a proposal to attempt an exchange of Washington Park for “property more centrally located.”
This must imply that a site more closely adjoining Fort Brown and the core of the commercial sector was deemed more attractive at that time.
By 1926 Washington Park was to be caught up in a fervor, perhaps in major part by the arrival of Southern Pacific Railways, and their selection of a depot site that lay on the ground directly diagonal to the northeast point of the park. Not only was the proximity right, but a huge partner was to come into the picture who had a vested interest in improving the curb appeal of the neighborhood of their passenger terminal: the senior landscape architect for the Texas/Louisiana Division of Southern Pacific Railways, Harry Allen. Water lines were brought in, a stone-based public water fountain was put in place at the points facing both Adams Street and Madison Street extremities.
The crowning feature, however, was the construction of an enormous fountain that was programmed to shoot streams of water, colored by lights, as high as 60 feet skyward in an orchestrated pattern. It was touted as one of only two in the state that was on this scale. The public reception was astounding to say the least, so much so that demand quickly was voiced to allow this spectacle to function not only at night but for a set range of daylight hours as well.
Washington Park soon took on a social calendar of its own, hosting dances, picnics, ceremonies, festivals, graduations and its fair share of wedding backdrops, most surely. The park had come a long way from stark beginnings as an unkempt, weed-ridden field, prone to the wanderings of burros and wild dogs.
Eugene Fernandez is director of the South Texas Center for Historical & Genealogical Research-501c3 Historical Research Management Foundation.
Miguel Roberts
Legacy Park
A daughter and her father walk at Washington Park in downtown Brownsville Wednesday afternoon.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 7:00 am
COMMENTARY: Washington Park, the early days By Eugene Fernandez Brownsville Herald
