COMMENTARY: Pronoun wars

WASHINGTON — “I am a woman,” wrote federal prisoner #18479-078. “Can I not be referred to as one?”
Apparently not, according to a ruling last week from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Dividing 2-1, with President Trump appointee Stuart Kyle Duncan writing the opinion, the panel not only rebuffed inmate Norman Varner’s petition for a name change in the prison system to Kathrine Nicole Jett — it rejected her request that the court use the female pronoun in referring to her.
This is a single, obscure skirmish, although a particularly dispiriting one, in the larger pronoun wars. As the country struggles with questions about the legal and social status of transgender individuals — and with the parallel, emerging understanding that others may not fit into a binary, either/or gender category — pronouns have become an unexpectedly and unnecessarily heated area of contention.
For one camp, the demand for ever more bespoke pronouns encapsulates political correctness run amok; for the other, the refusal to accommodate their pronouns of choice signifies a deeper lack of respect.
There are any number of questions surrounding the treatment of transgender individuals, and this being America, they all seem, as de Tocqueville observed about the American tendency toward litigiousness, to end up in court. Does federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex protect transgender workers, a case now before the Supreme Court? May transgender service members serve openly in the military, as Barack Obama permitted and President Trump has reversed?
Should government programs like Medicare, or institutions like the military or prisons, be required to cover or fund gender reassignment therapy? Last year, a different panel of the same appeals court rejected a claim by a transgender prisoner that Texas prison officials violated her constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by refusing to cover gender reassignment surgery.
Pronoun disputes are both a byproduct of these larger fights and a separate field of battle. In one of a number of similar cases, a Virginia high school teacher was fired for refusing to use the male pronoun to refer to a transgender student who was biologically female; the teacher used the student’s preferred, male name, but said his religious convictions prevented him from referring to “him” as “her.” The teacher is suing, claiming that the firing violated his rights to free speech and religious liberty.
Federal judges hearing these cases have generally treated the transgender litigants with courtesy, which is to say they have used the individual’s preferred pronoun. Not Duncan. He cited the example of his fellow Trump appointee James Ho in the Texas transgender prisoner case, who said he would refer to the transgender female
prisoner by the male pronoun, “consistent with” the policy of Texas prison officials.
In the latest case, Jett was an unsympathetic plaintiff who, in Duncan, faced a judge particularly unsympathetic to her plight. She pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a lengthy sentence that reflected an earlier state child pornography offense.
And she found herself before an appellate panel that included Duncan, who in private practice had argued against same-sex marriage and represented a Virginia school board in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Grimm, a transgender student seeking access to the boy’s bathroom. (A federal court later ruled that the school board violated Grimm’s constitutional rights.) Despite his previously expressed hostility to transgender rights, Duncan made the astonishing argument that the court was compelled to deny Jett’s request precisely to avoid “delicate questions about judicial impartiality.” Duncan was joined by Reagan appointee Jerry Smith; a Clinton appointee, James Dennis, “emphatically” dissented.
In accommodating a litigant’s request to be addressed by the pronoun of her choice, Duncan wrote, “the court may unintentionally convey its tacit approval of the litigant’s underlying legal position. Even this appearance of bias, whether real or not, should be avoided.”
Oh please, as if not accepting the request sends no signal whatsoever.
Then Duncan conjured fears about the slippery slope of potential pronouns, going so far as to reproduce a University of Wisconsin chart of possibilities. “If a court orders one litigant referred to as ‘her’ (instead of ‘him’), then the court can hardly refuse when the next litigant moves to be referred to as ‘xemself’ instead of ‘himself’),” Duncan warned. “Deploying such neologisms could hinder communication among the parties and the court.”
Oh please, again. Surely federal judges are capable of managing such a pronoun crisis, if it were to arise.
“I am a woman,” Jett wrote. Even in an uncivil, unyielding era, all of us — certainly federal judges endowed with enormous power and lifetime tenure — should be able to summon the grace to grant her simple request to be described that way.
Ruth Marcus’ email address is ruthmarcus@washpost.com
COMMENTARY: Pronoun wars - Brownsville Herald: Editorials
Brownsville Herald
Home
-
Editorial
-
Editorials
COMMENTARY: Pronoun wars
Herald Logo
Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 9:15 am
COMMENTARY: Pronoun wars
WASHINGTON — “I am a woman,” wrote federal prisoner #18479-078. “Can I not be referred to as one?”
Apparently not, according to a ruling last week from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Dividing 2-1, with President Trump appointee Stuart Kyle Duncan writing the opinion, the panel not only rebuffed inmate Norman Varner’s petition for a name change in the prison system to Kathrine Nicole Jett — it rejected her request that the court use the female pronoun in referring to her.
This is a single, obscure skirmish, although a particularly dispiriting one, in the larger pronoun wars. As the country struggles with questions about the legal and social status of transgender individuals — and with the parallel, emerging understanding that others may not fit into a binary, either/or gender category — pronouns have become an unexpectedly and unnecessarily heated area of contention.
For one camp, the demand for ever more bespoke pronouns encapsulates political correctness run amok; for the other, the refusal to accommodate their pronouns of choice signifies a deeper lack of respect.
There are any number of questions surrounding the treatment of transgender individuals, and this being America, they all seem, as de Tocqueville observed about the American tendency toward litigiousness, to end up in court. Does federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex protect transgender workers, a case now before the Supreme Court? May transgender service members serve openly in the military, as Barack Obama permitted and President Trump has reversed?
Should government programs like Medicare, or institutions like the military or prisons, be required to cover or fund gender reassignment therapy? Last year, a different panel of the same appeals court rejected a claim by a transgender prisoner that Texas prison officials violated her constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by refusing to cover gender reassignment surgery.
Pronoun disputes are both a byproduct of these larger fights and a separate field of battle. In one of a number of similar cases, a Virginia high school teacher was fired for refusing to use the male pronoun to refer to a transgender student who was biologically female; the teacher used the student’s preferred, male name, but said his religious convictions prevented him from referring to “him” as “her.” The teacher is suing, claiming that the firing violated his rights to free speech and religious liberty.
Federal judges hearing these cases have generally treated the transgender litigants with courtesy, which is to say they have used the individual’s preferred pronoun. Not Duncan. He cited the example of his fellow Trump appointee James Ho in the Texas transgender prisoner case, who said he would refer to the transgender female
prisoner by the male pronoun, “consistent with” the policy of Texas prison officials.
In the latest case, Jett was an unsympathetic plaintiff who, in Duncan, faced a judge particularly unsympathetic to her plight. She pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a lengthy sentence that reflected an earlier state child pornography offense.
And she found herself before an appellate panel that included Duncan, who in private practice had argued against same-sex marriage and represented a Virginia school board in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Grimm, a transgender student seeking access to the boy’s bathroom. (A federal court later ruled that the school board violated Grimm’s constitutional rights.) Despite his previously expressed hostility to transgender rights, Duncan made the astonishing argument that the court was compelled to deny Jett’s request precisely to avoid “delicate questions about judicial impartiality.” Duncan was joined by Reagan appointee Jerry Smith; a Clinton appointee, James Dennis, “emphatically” dissented.
In accommodating a litigant’s request to be addressed by the pronoun of her choice, Duncan wrote, “the court may unintentionally convey its tacit approval of the litigant’s underlying legal position. Even this appearance of bias, whether real or not, should be avoided.”
Oh please, as if not accepting the request sends no signal whatsoever.
Then Duncan conjured fears about the slippery slope of potential pronouns, going so far as to reproduce a University of Wisconsin chart of possibilities. “If a court orders one litigant referred to as ‘her’ (instead of ‘him’), then the court can hardly refuse when the next litigant moves to be referred to as ‘xemself’ instead of ‘himself’),” Duncan warned. “Deploying such neologisms could hinder communication among the parties and the court.”
Oh please, again. Surely federal judges are capable of managing such a pronoun crisis, if it were to arise.
“I am a woman,” Jett wrote. Even in an uncivil, unyielding era, all of us — certainly federal judges endowed with enormous power and lifetime tenure — should be able to summon the grace to grant her simple request to be described that way.
Ruth Marcus’ email address is ruthmarcus@washpost.com
Posted in Editorials on Friday, January 24, 2020 9:15 am.
Marketplace
Marin Family Medicine
Brownsville, TX
956-621-0533
Find Local Businesses
Popular Categories
Calendar
Stories
Mexican health officials suspect coronavirus case in Reynosa
Remains of Brownsville native killed in Afghanistan back in the U.S.
Mr. Amigo Association to host Taste of La Frontera
Most-tenured police officer retires after 43 years of service
Funeral services set for Brownsville soldier killed in Afghanistan
Photos
Videos
Calendar
Today's Edition
Online Features
Real Estate
Looking to Buy a Home? 2020 May Be Yo...
Create Smart, Spacious Bath Designs
Brandpoint (BPT)
Storage Stunners for Every Room
Brandpoint (BPT)
Hispanic Homeowner Follows A Step-By-...
Hispanic Homeowner Follows A Step-By-...
Low maintenance, high curb appeal: To...
Brandpoint (BPT)
How to Buy A House Without Draining Y...
5 Ways to Reap the Benefits of Natura...
Brandpoint (BPT)
Top 5 smart decisions to make when re...
Brandpoint (BPT)
5 Ways to Decorate with Nature
Brandpoint (BPT)
Pet Central
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Fitness
Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>
Crosswords
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Sudoku
Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>
Advertising
Archives
Subscriber Services
Online Services
WebSites
The contents of this website may not be reproduced without written permission from The Brownsville Herald. All rights reserved.
1135 E. Van Buren St, Brownsville, TX 78520 | (956) 542-4301
AIM Media TX LLC
© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]