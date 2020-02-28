COMMENTARY: Charro Days celebrate goodwill

The festivity that we have grown to know as Charro Days received its life’s breath from two unlikely places, in a final combination. The first was a sorority of women who had founded an organization to help promote friendliness and understanding among the women of the Western Hemisphere. That women’s group was the Pan American Round Table, chartered in Brownsville just five years before the movement was conceived to organize the first Charro Days of 1938. The second unlikely birthplace that contributed to the birth of this event was in a barbershop in downtown Brownsville (probably the Queen Barber Shop, next to the old First National Bank on Elizabeth and 12th streets).
On the fateful night of 1937, as the annual gala for the Pan American Round Table was unfolding, Brownsville Chamber of Commerce President Kenneth Faxon was enjoying the festivities along with his wife, Bernadine, who was a member of the Round Table.
The story that was passed on directly from Mrs. Faxon was that a conversation started brewing between her husband, John H.
Hunter and A.A. Hargrove, in which Mr. Faxon threw out the statement, “Wouldn’t it be nice to stage a party (a one-time event) the following year with a theme of honoring the Mexican culture, and everybody could dress up in traditional Mexican costumes?”
One must bear in mind that this was the nascent moment of the entire concept of what would evolve into what we have today. Times were tough coming out of the Great Depression, so plans were meager by necessity. Apparently, everyone at the table contributed positive thoughts toward this conversation, and the talk shifted to other subjects. That is, except for the scheming mind of Mr.
Faxon. Even after he retired for the evening, he was tugging at the ear of his wife to the degree that she finally had to put a pillow over her head to drift off to sleep.
With the coming of the next morning’s sunrise, Mr. Faxon left for work and at some point of the day stepped into a barbershop for a trim. It is highly unlikely that his other two comrades (Hunter and Hargrove) just happened to need a trim at that precise moment, but for whatever plan of destiny, they met and continued the conversation of the previous night, but with greater enthusiasm. Within that one session, the basic parameters of the fiesta were laid out, plus the idea of the “Grand Order of the Brush”, and they even hedged on the prospect, depending on the success of this project, to possibly make it an annual event. Directly afterward, the head of The Brownsville Herald, Mose Stein, is credited with planting the winning vote for the name “Charro Days,” and the idea was off and running.
The marriage of a theme that was born in 1916 by the original Pan American Round Table in San Antonio was a perfect fit for this project, albeit considerably expanded. Faxon and company bought into the need to express a gesture of hemispheric goodwill, and their project was a perfect vehicle for doing so. Reflecting back on the life of Ken Faxon, this was not hard to imagine. He fell headlong in love with the Latin culture from the moment that he landed on the border. In essence, it took an attorney-transplant from Chicago to plant this seed.
Once the Chamber of Commerce met and the committees began to be formed (and there were more than a dozen operating committees, each with more than a dozen members), the plan got more and more grandiose. The governor of Texas was invited, the top politicians from Tamaulipas were on the list, three tiers of balls were scheduled, street dances and parades, schoolchildren were drawn into the frenzy, bullfights, and on and on. The theme of that year was even more explosive: “Brownsville has a deepwater port.” Local Sea Scouts made large floats with ship’s themes, and the world’s champion speedboat racer, Gar Wood, was invited to head up speedboat races in the channel. The first floats, beautifully primitive and made with tender loving care by all ages of the citizenry, were pulled by mules and farm tractors.
Everyone held their breath, not really knowing if the high-level invitees would show up, much less the townsfolk, but guess what — everyone came! It was a raging success, and by sundown of the second day, the three “Caballeros” got together and unanimously shouted “Yes!” They didn’t even have to mouth the words of the question, “Are we going to possibly make this an annual event?”
In the following year, 1939, National Geographic picked up on the buzz of what was going on in Brownsville and the fiesta gaiety.
There were horse shows and rodeos held at Tucker Field, and special bullfights and charreadas were staged in Matamoros. Both El Jardin and the Country Club hotels were brimming with grand balls.
The war years issued limitations on materials, but some said the spirit made up for these losses, and more so, producing some of the most successful festivals on record.
The orchestral entertainment just got better and better as the years rolled on. Figures such as Xavier Cugat, Desi Arnaz, Tito Guizar, Jimmy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Tex Beneke and governors from Texas and Mexico came to the party, and all three major television networks broadcast our grand balls from coast to coast on the airwaves. Gene Autry’s rodeo and mock-ups of the famous Floating Gardens of Xochimilco were staged in 1949 and later transferred to Fort Brown Lake. Celebrities filtered in, with names such as Gen. Jonathan Wainwright, Cantinflas and Metropolitan Opera stars. Latin American newspapers were providing two-page centerfolds of coverage.
The year 1954 offered a beautiful new civic center to stage many of the events, and it fit like a glove.
During those years there were several variations of parade routes, but they mainly started at the Fort Brown parade grounds and went onward to culminate at Tucker Field, the reverse of what we see at the present day. They also made a point of taking a diversion to pass in front of the El Jardin Hotel.
The Mr. Amigo platform entered upon the scene as a fine accompaniment to the festivities in 1964. From that date to the present, the cast has been nothing less than stellar. It grew from a thought that was proposed by a small group of Brownsville businessmen and then entrusted to the Chamber of Commerce Bienvenidos Committee.
Their original concept focused on recognizing a Mexican citizen who had contributed to the friendship of the United States and Mexico.
To round off the varied offerings of Charro Days, Sombrero Festival was founded in 1986 in order to enhance the spirit of the general celebration and to expand the activities available to the general public.
From the accounts that highlighted the life of Ken Faxon, it is not hard, indeed, to picture the degree by which this “Yankee” quickly grew “native” and kept on developing a love affair with our border culture. As he stepped off of a train car at a beautiful Spanish revival-architecture train station, probably checked in to the classic El Jardin Hotel, strolled the streets of a town that was one-half Latin in its bionic makeup, he developed a “grito” in his throat until the day he was laid to rest. You can see it on his face from photographs of the era as he donned his charro outfits.
Eugene Fernandez is director of the South Texas Center for Historical & Genealogical Research-501(c)(3) Historical Research Management Foundation.
Calendar
