4-year-old found wandering Edinburg street returned to school, DPS says

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:36 pm

4-year-old found wandering Edinburg street returned to school, DPS says BY FRANCISCO E. JIMENEZ STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

A 4-year-old boy found walking alone on an Edinburg road Tuesday was returned safely to school, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS public information officer Maria Montalvo said the child was discovered by an off-duty state trooper at around 10 a.m.

“He stopped to make contact with the child,” Montalvo said. “The child advised our trooper that he was heading home, and that he pertained to a school nearby. The trooper took him back to the school.

“The parents were notified. The child is safe and sound.”

Montalvo did not confirm the name of the school the child attended or the vicinity in which he was found wandering.

However, a source with knowledge of the situation said the child was walking along West State Highway 107 and is a student of Norma Linda Treviño Elementary School in Edinburg, which is located about half a mile from that road.

Edinburg CISD public information officer Romeo Cantu issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“The district is addressing this issue and it is under investigation. The child is safe and the parents were notified. The safety of our students is always the district’s top priority.”

