2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 11:48 am

HOUSTON (AP) — The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.

Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.

The women were standing in the second row, slightly to the first base side behind the plate. Their stunt was seen live on Fox by a camera shooting from center field.

Cole stepped off the mound, but it's unclear whether he saw the women.

MLB says the ban from big league stadiums is indefinite.

