Voters must aid country

“Now is the time for all good men (people) to come to the aid of their country”! How many times did we type that line in typing class? Well now is the time and it is here! Should a socialist win the nomination what will happen, what will true Americans do?

The free people of these United States will have a historical opportunity to vote up or down the American way of life as we know it. Do we let a socialist tear down what many presidents have accomplished, what many men and women have died for? Do we allow the destruction of our way of life?

Can we all come together and rid this vermin from the minds of our misguided youths? Free this, free that, working for your neighbor, everybody taking care of the have nots — at what cost?I recall my history teachers reminding us to complete our reading assignments and how important history was! Boy, were they ever so right! Unfortunately it appears that the youth of today didn’t and don’t read their history books and the elderly Americans have forgotten what we learned many years ago.

This country is what it is because we got away from that part of the world where fascism, communism and socialism were in the same neighborhood and very contagious. We prevent mistakes by knowing our history! Have we forgotten that no matter how many books we read or movies we watch about the Titanic, it still strikes the iceberg and still sinks every time?

History tells you what works and what doesn’t and socialism does not work!Like the coronavirus that we are so adamant to stop, we have dropped our guard and allowed this ideology to grow in our country! We shrugged it off as a passing micro issue, never giving it a second thought and here it is, a major virus that has infected many!

Many will say and I agree that we are already living a refined version of socialism with our entitlement programs. Those programs of compassion were born to help those in temporary need. Unfortunately the majority of these recipients never get weaned off these programs and it becomes their preferred way of life. Can we all agree that this has to stop?Well good people of this country, what are we going to do? Should a socialist run against our current president, what are you going to do?

I have no issue with my many Democrat friends who normally vote for their nominee! However, this is different! I tell all of you that this election is not the norm but the exception, and an exceptional vote is in order.

What choices do Democrats have? Vote Republican, vote Democrat with a write-in vote, or not vote at all! Time to think about country over party! I really hope a socialist doesn’t win the Democratic nomination!

Ernest Gorena Brownsville