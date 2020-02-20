Victim in Starr County shooting death identified - Brownsville Herald: Valley

Victim in Starr County shooting death identified

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:30 pm

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect named Juan shot 35-year-old Rio Grande City resident Juan Carlos Olvera to death Wednesday afternoon.

Maj. Carlos Delgado said 9-1-1 callers heard gunshots at Loma Blanca Road by Garciasville at about 5:34 p.m. and told authorities a body was in the middle of the road.

“A black pickup and white passenger vehicle were seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed,” Delgado said. “The black pickup with three occupants arrived at the Starr County Sheriff’s office.”

The occupants are considered witnesses and are cooperating, he said, adding the shooter, identified as Juan, is known to the victim and the witnesses.

The white passenger vehicle which sped away from the scene was found unoccupied by the river bank.

Delgado said the motive is still unknown and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call (956) 487-5571.

