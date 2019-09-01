Valley woman sentenced for drunk driving fatality

A Hargill woman will spend just two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the March 2018 one-vehicle crash that killed a passenger in her car.

Marita Isabel Moralez, 45, had faced up to 20 years for driving while intoxicated on March 3, 2018, when she drove at an unsafe speed, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway.

The accident caused 37-year-old Weslaco resident Dee Rodriguez to be ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened on Highway 88 in Elsa.

Moralez was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance at the time of the crash, according to the indictment.

She was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and booked into Hidalgo County jail.