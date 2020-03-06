UTRGV to host first Latin theater festival, inviting three Mexican companies

The Latin Theater Initiatives student organization at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be opening their stage to Mexican theater companies on Saturday — an event that the group’s founding adviser, Eric Wiley, said is a reflection of one of the university’s core missions.

“The whole concept of our school then, which is still true today, was that our campus was supposed to embrace both Latin America and U.S. cultures, and act as a conduit or middle person,” Wiley said of UTRGV in 1999, his first year as a theater professor there. “And for Mexican American theater, I don’t think there is a better place really to have it.”

To commemorate the group’s 10th anniversary on Saturday, LTI will be hosting Primer Festival Internacional de Teatro Latino del Valley — the first theater festival that the university has ever hosted. Taking place at the south Liberal Arts Building in the school’s Edinburg campus, two theater companies from Reynosa, and another from Monterrey, are set to take the Studio Theater’s stage.

Reynosa company Teatro Tomás Urtusástegui will put on “Niñas de la Guerra,” a children’s play, at 2 p.m. Then, the shows “Contiene Tamarindo” and “La Raiz de las Delicias,” which are slated for 5:30 and 9 p.m. respectively, are for attendees 14 and under only. All shows will be in Spanish.

A panel discussion with six theater representatives — three local representatives, and three from Mexico — will be moderated by Silvia Vera, a local theater teacher, at 3:30 p.m.

Since 2010, members of LTI have traveled across the country to attend theater festivals. Last year, they attended festivals in St. Louis, Missouri, and New York City. In reflecting on the past decade as an organization, Wiley said that they asked themselves: “Why don’t we put one on?”

“We go to these festivals and have always talked about how we wanted to do one, so that is what we are doing now,” said Wiley, who is teaching acting, dramatic literature and theater history courses this semester.