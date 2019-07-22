Trooper finds heroin inside cookie box, Valley woman charged

A local woman faces federal drug charges after authorities found more than a kilo of heroin inside a cookie box during a traffic stop, according to a federal court complaint.

Jeanette Zamora could face several years in prison for her role in attempting to smuggle the controlled substance.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested Zamora less than two weeks ago, according to the complaint filed against her.

The trooper pulled Zamora over July 11 for what appeared to be an obstructed license plate, the complaint read.

During the stop, the woman gave the trooper consent to search her vehicle, a 2009 Saturn Vue, according to the document.

That’s when the trooper discovered a brown, taped rectangular package inside a cookie box that was positioned in the vehicle’s backseat.

Local police were called, and a K-9 unit conducted a search of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the box of cookies, where the narcotics were found.

Zamora, who was subsequently arrested and read her Miranda Rights, agreed to speak with authorities about her early morning trip to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico.

“Zamora stated that in Mexico she met with a friend of hers who worked in Mexico and was asked to take a bag into the United States as a favor,” the complaint read. “Zamora admitted that she knew she was smuggling pills into the United States and was later supposed to receive a $500 payment after a second exchange.”

Despite this statement, authorities found 1.137 kilos of heroin inside the cookie box, not pills.

The 29-year-old woman, who has been assigned a federal defender in her case, made her initial appearance July 12, before U.S. Magistrate Peter. E. Ormsby, records show.

Zamora appeared for a scheduled detention hearing last week, where Ormsby ruled he would review Zamora’s case before determining whether to release the woman on a bond or keep her remanded in custody.

The government has argued Zamora should be held without bond.

A U.S. citizen, Zamora was scheduled to appear before Ormsby Monday afternoon, where a judge will determine whether to grant the woman a bond or remand her into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

