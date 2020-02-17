Texas Lt. Gov. appoints Pharr mayor to statewide committee - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Texas Lt. Gov. appoints Pharr mayor to statewide committee

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 5:10 pm

Texas Lt. Gov. appoints Pharr mayor to statewide committee BY MITCHELL FERMAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee, the city announced last week.

The oversight committee guides the programs and services for the CPRIT, which was established in 2007 thanks to Texas voters who authorized the state to issue $3 billion in bonds to fund ambitious cancer research and prevention programs and services in the state.

Hernandez will be one of nine people serving on the oversight committee, which guides the CPRIT. The institute accepts applications and awards grants for a variety of cancer-related research and “for the delivery of cancer prevention programs and services by public and private entities located in Texas.

The institute’s mission is to retain and attract the state’s research capabilities and “create high quality new jobs in Texas.”

“I am truly honored to serve on this prestigious committee that is making great strides to save lives and prevent cancer,” Hernandez said in a statement.

“As a pediatric surgeon serving thousands of children and families throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the pain and suffering caused by cancer, and I am committed to serving with integrity and compassion to support statewide efforts to cure cancer,” Hernandez added. “I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for this appointment, and I look forward to serving on this committee.”

On Nov. 5, 2019, Texas voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to reauthorize CPRIT and provide an additional $3 billion for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention.

Posted in on Monday, February 17, 2020 5:10 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]