Texas Lt. Gov. appoints Pharr mayor to statewide committee

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee, the city announced last week.

The oversight committee guides the programs and services for the CPRIT, which was established in 2007 thanks to Texas voters who authorized the state to issue $3 billion in bonds to fund ambitious cancer research and prevention programs and services in the state.

Hernandez will be one of nine people serving on the oversight committee, which guides the CPRIT. The institute accepts applications and awards grants for a variety of cancer-related research and “for the delivery of cancer prevention programs and services by public and private entities located in Texas.

The institute’s mission is to retain and attract the state’s research capabilities and “create high quality new jobs in Texas.”

“I am truly honored to serve on this prestigious committee that is making great strides to save lives and prevent cancer,” Hernandez said in a statement.

“As a pediatric surgeon serving thousands of children and families throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the pain and suffering caused by cancer, and I am committed to serving with integrity and compassion to support statewide efforts to cure cancer,” Hernandez added. “I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for this appointment, and I look forward to serving on this committee.”

On Nov. 5, 2019, Texas voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to reauthorize CPRIT and provide an additional $3 billion for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention.