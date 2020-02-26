Sullivan City mayor and partner charged with assault

Sullivan City Mayor Leonel Garcia and his partner, Evelyn Vela, were arrested Tuesday on charges of assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sullivan City Police Chief Richard Ozuna said the arrests stemmed from an incident on Feb. 16 during which there was a domestic disturbance at their residence.

The pair went to the police department that night to report the incident and filed reports against each other, Ozuna said.

The Sullivan City Police Department, along with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the matter and as a result, both were arrested Tuesday.

Justice of the Peace Jaime “Jerry” Muñoz set a $1,000 cash surety bond for each after which they were transported to the Hidalgo County jail.

